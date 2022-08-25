ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back Talk: 3000 Years of Longing

Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) Back Talk (produced by It’s Movie Time) is an extension of the long-running, award-winning movie review show It's Movie Time, which airs Fridays at 3:01 and 8:01 PM on WCBE 90.5 FM, Columbus, Ohio. Hosted by John DeSando, the podcast version features additional content and banter with guests.
