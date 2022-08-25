Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss one of the stand-out scenes from Episode 2 of House of the Dragon, in which Daemon and Otto’s face-off in Dragonstone is interrupted by Rhaenrya riding in on her dragon Syrax. They discuss why the visuals of the scene worked, how the sound design for the dragon sounds were put together, and what implications the scene has for the rest of the series.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO