Is the Streaming Era Heaven or Hell for Sports Fans?
Bryan and David weigh in on Alex Kirshner’s story in The Atlantic that discusses the in-between sports fans are faced with when choosing how and where to watch their favorite teams (8:01). Later, they highlight Amazon’s first Thursday NFL broadcast, which featured an interesting pre-show, graphics, and a new broadcasting team (27:35), before wrapping things up by discussing what’s next for the PGA Tour (37:36). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
NFL・
