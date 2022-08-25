ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Tulsa Health Department Observes 'International Overdose Awareness Day'

On Wednesday, the Tulsa Health Department will observe 'International Overdose Awareness Day.'. The Health Department is partnering with several addiction prevention organizations to help raise awareness about overdoses. 'International Overdose Awareness Day' is the world's largest annual campaign to end overdoses. It is meant to honor those who have died...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Retired Mannford Teacher Is Replaced By Her Former Pre-K Student

Life has come full circle for a retired Green Country teacher. One of the Pre-K students Jill Good taught at Mannford Early Childhood Center is now a teacher and is taking over her former classroom. News On 6 was there as the two shared the classroom for the first time...
MANNFORD, OK
News On 6

OCPD Investigates Second Homicide Involving Unhoused People In As Many Weeks

The Homeless Alliance's Point In Time Count counted about 1,340 people who experience homelessness in Oklahoma City. Thirty-five percent of the 1,340 live completely outside. In recent weeks, two encampments have turned into crime scenes. The latest happened Saturday morning near North Western Avenue and the Kilpatrick Turnpike Service Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Norman, OK
Health
City
Norman, OK
News On 6

Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away

The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

Woman Killed In Crash Honored At Saint Francis For Donating Organs

The family of a woman killed in a car crash is devastated by her loss, but also celebrates the fact that she's saving other lives through organ donation. Cherie Murphy's husband, son and other loved ones were at Saint Francis as LifeShare raised a flag in her honor. Friends and...
SAPULPA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Diseases#General Health
News On 6

Couple Arrested In Connection With Oklahoma City Homicide

Court filings detail a man’s violent murder at an Oklahoma City homeless encampment. According to documents, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was beaten, strangled and hanged from a tree. According to Oklahoma City police James Guillory, 20, and girlfriend Sierra McCoy-Griffen,18, were arrested. Police say the couple plotted to kill Skrivanek...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC 'Disowns' Russian Sister City

Oklahoma City was a sister city of Ulyanovsk, Russia, but has since turned away from the partnership in order to support Ukraine. OKC had eight sister cities, but now the number sits at seven. Mayor David Holt broke the news on Twitter, and said the people of Oklahoma City continue...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Sooners' Potential For Defensive Success Starts In Linebackers Room

While Alex Grinch did an admirable job overall in three years at OU, the Sooners defense did take a step back in 2021. But with the return of defensive guru Brent Venables as head coach, Oklahoma fans are excited about Sooner defense again. To be truthful, it didn't take the Sooners faithful long to get enthused. OU's fanbase was fired up at his first public event as new head coach last December.
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News On 6

GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer

The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
UNION CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Remove Plane That Crashed Into Keystone Lake

The Oklahoma Lake Patrol pulled an airplane out of Lake Keystone Sunday, one day after it crashed, injuring the pilot and passenger. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the pilot as 66-year-old Bruce Forbes of Collinsville, and the passenger as 19-year-old Bailey Neville of Tulsa. Forbes operates a flight school to give pilots instruction in tailwheel aircraft.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
News On 6

Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
EDMOND, OK
News On 6

Family Of EPD Officer Killed In Crash File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The family of a fallen Edmond police officer filed a civil lawsuit against his alleged killer in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday. Sgt. CJ Nelson was killed after a July 19 crash after Oklahoma City police found a pickup truck struck his motorcycle and other vehicles. Officers arrested and...
EDMOND, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy