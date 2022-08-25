Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa Health Department Observes 'International Overdose Awareness Day'
On Wednesday, the Tulsa Health Department will observe 'International Overdose Awareness Day.'. The Health Department is partnering with several addiction prevention organizations to help raise awareness about overdoses. 'International Overdose Awareness Day' is the world's largest annual campaign to end overdoses. It is meant to honor those who have died...
News On 6
Retired Mannford Teacher Is Replaced By Her Former Pre-K Student
Life has come full circle for a retired Green Country teacher. One of the Pre-K students Jill Good taught at Mannford Early Childhood Center is now a teacher and is taking over her former classroom. News On 6 was there as the two shared the classroom for the first time...
News On 6
OCPD Investigates Second Homicide Involving Unhoused People In As Many Weeks
The Homeless Alliance's Point In Time Count counted about 1,340 people who experience homelessness in Oklahoma City. Thirty-five percent of the 1,340 live completely outside. In recent weeks, two encampments have turned into crime scenes. The latest happened Saturday morning near North Western Avenue and the Kilpatrick Turnpike Service Road.
News On 6
Silver Alert Canceled For Oklahoma City Man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. The man was found safely. The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Sammy Fisher. Fisher is a quadrapelegic with dementia. He was last seen at St. Anthony's Hospital wearing a black shirt and dark pants. Fisher has...
News On 6
Former Investigator For Claremore Police Department Passes Away
The Claremore Police Department said one of its former investigators has died. Tim Norris was a police officer for 20 years. He spent five years with the Tulsa Police Department and six years with the Claremore Police Department before he retired in 2005. Claremore Police said a majority of Norris'...
Jenks Man Pleads Guilty To Larceny, Burglary For Stealing Rare 1967 Shelby Mustang
A Jenks man has pleaded guilty to his role in the theft of a rare classic car worth more than $200,000. Prosecutors say Daniel Martinez participated in the stealing of the 1967 Shelby Mustang GT500 in Tulsa back in January. Tulsa police say the car was recovered two weeks later,...
News On 6
TPD: Car Stuck In Water Under Bridge In Tulsa
TPD responded to a car that got stuck in water under a railroad bridge on 1000 North Lewis Ave in Tulsa. TPD said they will be placing a barrier in the area. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Woman Killed In Crash Honored At Saint Francis For Donating Organs
The family of a woman killed in a car crash is devastated by her loss, but also celebrates the fact that she's saving other lives through organ donation. Cherie Murphy's husband, son and other loved ones were at Saint Francis as LifeShare raised a flag in her honor. Friends and...
News On 6
Couple Arrested In Connection With Oklahoma City Homicide
Court filings detail a man’s violent murder at an Oklahoma City homeless encampment. According to documents, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was beaten, strangled and hanged from a tree. According to Oklahoma City police James Guillory, 20, and girlfriend Sierra McCoy-Griffen,18, were arrested. Police say the couple plotted to kill Skrivanek...
News On 6
OKC 'Disowns' Russian Sister City
Oklahoma City was a sister city of Ulyanovsk, Russia, but has since turned away from the partnership in order to support Ukraine. OKC had eight sister cities, but now the number sits at seven. Mayor David Holt broke the news on Twitter, and said the people of Oklahoma City continue...
News On 6
Oklahoma Appeals Court Reinstates Murder Conviction Of Netflix's 'The Innocent Man'
An Oklahoma prisoner whose case was made famous by a Netflix documentary will remain behind bars. Tommy Ward, featured in the series “The Innocent Man,” was expected to walk free after a district court overturned his murder conviction last year. In December, a Pontotoc County judge threw out...
News On 6
Sooners' Potential For Defensive Success Starts In Linebackers Room
While Alex Grinch did an admirable job overall in three years at OU, the Sooners defense did take a step back in 2021. But with the return of defensive guru Brent Venables as head coach, Oklahoma fans are excited about Sooner defense again. To be truthful, it didn't take the Sooners faithful long to get enthused. OU's fanbase was fired up at his first public event as new head coach last December.
News On 6
Organizers Unveil Medal Designs For Williams Route 66 Marathon, Half Marathon
The new medal designs for this year's Williams Route 66 Marathon and Half Marathon have been released. This year's medal is styled after the iconic Goodwill store sign, which is along Route 66 in Tulsa. There are several variations for the marathon and half marathons, plus medals for a runner's...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Investigating Overnight Robbery Near 21st Street and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department responded to the scene of a robbery near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road. TPD said the victim was assaulted after 12:00 a.m. Monday morning by three men who stole his jewelry and other personal items before fleeing in a red Ford Mustang.
News On 6
GoFundMe Created To Help Union City Police Officer
The Union City Police Department is helping an officer fighting for his life in the hospital. According to the GoFundMe, 14-year veteran Sergeant Michael Allbright had an emergency kidney transplant. Unfortunately, his body is rejecting the donor kidney. The department is hoping to raise money to ease the financial burden...
News On 6
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 14 Months In Federal Prison For Neglecting 5-Year-Old Daughter With Special Needs
A Tulsa man has been sentenced to 14 months in federal prison for neglecting his five-year-old step-daughter, with special needs, so severely, that she weighed only 19 Lbs. Victor Castro-Huerta admitted that he did not provide adequate care for the girl who suffers from cerebral palsy. Castro-Huerta has already served...
News On 6
Authorities Remove Plane That Crashed Into Keystone Lake
The Oklahoma Lake Patrol pulled an airplane out of Lake Keystone Sunday, one day after it crashed, injuring the pilot and passenger. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the pilot as 66-year-old Bruce Forbes of Collinsville, and the passenger as 19-year-old Bailey Neville of Tulsa. Forbes operates a flight school to give pilots instruction in tailwheel aircraft.
News On 6
LCSO: Suspect In Logan Co. Shooting Was Supposed To Be Tracked By Ankle Monitor
Logan County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man, wanted out of Cleveland County, was able to terrorize a family for months. The sounds of gunshots rang out Tuesday morning near West Cooksey Rd. And North Meridian. "The family was scared to death that something like this was going...
News On 6
Edmond North High School Student Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A community is coming together in the wake of tragedy after an Edmond teen is killed in a motorcycle crash. Gavin Black, 17, passed away Friday. He was a senior at Edmond North High School. His best friend, Colin Fiene, wants to help his family through a GoFundMe campaign. “He...
News On 6
Family Of EPD Officer Killed In Crash File Wrongful Death Lawsuit
The family of a fallen Edmond police officer filed a civil lawsuit against his alleged killer in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday. Sgt. CJ Nelson was killed after a July 19 crash after Oklahoma City police found a pickup truck struck his motorcycle and other vehicles. Officers arrested and...
