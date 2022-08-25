Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Less mountain rescues in Phoenix could be thanks to permanent program
AZFamily
Good Morning Arizona
AZFamily
Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
AZFamily
Insurance company denies Phoenix homeowner’s flood claim leaving his house unlivable
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Vince Melchionno says it’s not what his backyard should look like. “This is stuff that I had to remove,” Vince told On Your Side as he showed us around his backyard. “The carpeting, the furniture, the flooring. It’s all out here.” Following a recent flood inside his Phoenix home, Melchionno had to tear out his flooring, baseboards and just about everything else that was soaked inside and take it out. It was an overwhelming task. “I didn’t know how to deal with it. I mean it was a lot to overcome. I was like ‘Uh oh,” said Melchionno.
AZFamily
Maricopa County Recorder debunks claim that Arizona 2020 election data will be destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An email is making the rounds, urging recipients to request Arizona election data from the Nov. 2020 election before it’s destroyed on Sept. 1. The only problem, according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, is that it’s not true. Richer, who leads the county’s election operations, says the email originated at a recent event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and has been making its way around Republican legislative districts. The message starts with urgency, stating “We need to bombard the AZ Recorder’s Office” with requests for 2020 election info, specifically a “per ballot” report that’s also known as a “Cast Vote Record,” or CVR.
AZFamily
Hamilton, Queen Creek high schools win appeal of respective probations
AZFamily
Inside the Lope Shop at Grand Canyon University
AZFamily
It’s hot out there: Here’s how to stay safe in this Arizona heat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat is on across the Valley and with it the potential for danger. With an excessive heat warning in effect across the area for Tuesday and Wednesday, some trails like Camelback and Piestewa will be closed most of the day while others will remain open. When these warnings are in effect, it’s important to pay attention to warning signs in place at local trails.
AZFamily
Deadline arrives to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program
AZFamily
Sun City Posse: “We’re the eyes and ears of the sheriff’s office”
SUN CITY (3TV/CBS 5) - With its 40,000 residents, Sun City doesn’t have its own police department. Instead, they have a posse – a group of volunteers committed to serving and protecting their community. While the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office provides service to the area, the posse helps out.
AZFamily
Deputies locate parents of a 10-year-old girl found alone in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said they have located the parents of a 10-year-old girl. Deputies found the girl alone near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway in Chandler Tuesday evening. Sheriff’s officials did not release any other details.
AZFamily
Ex-Marine wanted for Phoenix woman’s murder captured in El Salvador
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An ex-U.S. Marine who was wanted for the murder of a Phoenix woman six years ago has been captured in El Salvador. Raymond Samuel “RJ” McLeod, Jr., 37, was arrested Monday afternoon in the city of Sansonate, about 40 miles west of San Salvador.
AZFamily
Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex
AZFamily
Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
AZFamily
Field Trip Friday: University of Arizona opens state's first veterinary school
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
AZFamily
Big NASCAR stars helping fundraise for Arizona kids battling cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three of NASCAR’s biggest names are in town, but they’re not here to race. Instead, they’re doing something good by helping raise money for Arizona kids battling cancer. September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness. Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is in town...
AZFamily
Phoenix ranks as one of the top rudest cities in America, according to survey report
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you ever thought that other residents in your city are rude? Maybe they’re honking the horn in traffic or oblivious to everything and everyone in public, just staring at their smartphone. A recent survey ranked the rudest cities in America, and Phoenix made the list.
AZFamily
Scottsdale company helping with communication system for Artemis I flight to moon
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As Artemis I launches, hundreds of employees from General Dynamics Mission Systems will be watching, but they won’t be celebrating until the Orion spacecraft begins its orbit around the moon. The unpiloted Orion spacecraft going to the moon for the Artemis 1 test flight has two transponders developed by a team located in Scottsdale.
AZFamily
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
