The Utah Valley men's soccer team will hit the road for its first two away games of the season, taking on No. 5 Oregon State and No. 3 Washington. Monday's game against the Beavers is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. MDT and Friday's game against the Huskies is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. MDT.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO