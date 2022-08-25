Read full article on original website
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
WBUR
10 cities in Mass. will ban fossil fuel hookups in new construction in pilot program
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation. Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University, discusses...
country1025.com
10 of THE BEST Lobster Rolls in Massachusetts…. And Why They’re So Good
It’s tough to square down the very best anything because everybody has different perspectives and likes and dislikes. But one thing is for sure – these are 10 of the best lobster rolls in Massachusetts. If you’re looking to eat like a New England King or Queen, here’s 10 great options.
WCVB
Young pumpkin king in Massachusetts prepping gourd for Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD, Mass. — Some really big pumpkins are being prepared for entry into this year’s Topsfield Fair Giant Pumpkin Competition. One local gourd grower has quite the track record — despite his age. "Right now, it’s estimated at 1,020 pounds," said Henry Swenson. At just 20,...
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
Turnto10.com
Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Fire Departments in Massachusetts
Whenever there’s a fire, we can always count on the brave men of the fire department to be at the scene doing whatever they can to save lives and properties. These men of the fire department have been heroes in times of despair, which is why they are today’s focus.
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)
One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
Candidate for Massachusetts attorney general drops out of race, endorses former rival
BOSTON — Democrat Quentin Palfrey has dropped out of the race for Massachusetts attorney general with just a week to go before the 2022 primary election. Palfrey will now endorse one of his former rivals, Democratic candidate Andrea Campbell. She is a former Boston city councilor. “Tomorrow, Quentin Palfrey...
Gas prices: Hurricane season could disrupt trend of falling prices in Massachusetts
Even as Massachusetts saw the average price of gas fall 10 cents this past week, experts say that the low fuel inventories in the Northeast are preventing prices from falling closer to the national average, according to the State House News Service. AAA Northeast said Monday that unleaded gas is...
spectrumnews1.com
The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy
September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.35 per gallon
Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 9.4 cents averaging $3.84 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.
Save Your Money and Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival
NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
Baker’s Decision on Massachusetts School Mask Mandates
The Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity is calling on Governor Charlie Baker to do more to prepare for a possible COVID rebound once school is back in session this fall. The coalition wants K-12 students and staff to be tested for COVID before classes resume after Labor Day. According to the State House News Service, the group also wants government, business, and education leaders to "outline clear plans for when mask mandates would be triggered if another surge builds."
