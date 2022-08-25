ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 4

Related
WUPE

Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
City
Orange, MA
State
New Hampshire State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Devens, MA
City
Princeton, MA
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
Live 95.9

The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires

There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Turnto10.com

Ernie Boch Jr. is proud new owner of Pleasure Island in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — Massachusetts' own Ernie Boch Jr. is now the proud owner of Pleasure Island. The billionaire businessman gave NBC 10 News a tour of the island on Tuesday. While its name may not stick around, Boch said he hopes to use the space to give back...
SWANSEA, MA
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Fire Departments in Massachusetts

Whenever there’s a fire, we can always count on the brave men of the fire department to be at the scene doing whatever they can to save lives and properties. These men of the fire department have been heroes in times of despair, which is why they are today’s focus.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Summer#Fire Department#The Tower#Dcr#Spectrum News 1
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?

We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
TRAVEL
WBEC AM

Massachusetts’ Favorite Junk Food for 2022 is a Tasty Delight (photo)

One thing that I loved doing prior to the pandemic was going to the movies. My wife and I used to go to Regal Cinemas in the Berkshire Mall from time to time. We just loved the whole movie-going experience from ordering the tickets on the app to going to the theater and of course ordering popcorn and some candy. You gotta love those movie theater treats. We'll start going to some Berkshire County theaters again but we're just not there yet.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
spectrumnews1.com

The Ginger Gold apple: Hurricane Camille's tasty legacy

September is the peak of apple picking season across much of the U.S., but did you know that a major hurricane accidentally created one variety of apple?. The Ginger Gold apple appeared after Hurricane Camille in 1969. It is believed to be a cross between Golden Delicious and Albemarle Pippin...
VIRGINIA STATE
Z107.3

The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You

Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
MAINE STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio short on housing ahead of Intel arrival

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Growth is coming, and Ohio is getting ready for it. “We have a phrase we use: homes are where jobs go to at night," said John Melchi, executive director for The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. "And you can't just create jobs without thinking about the homes and where those places people are going to live."
OHIO STATE
FUN 107

Baker’s Decision on Massachusetts School Mask Mandates

The Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity is calling on Governor Charlie Baker to do more to prepare for a possible COVID rebound once school is back in session this fall. The coalition wants K-12 students and staff to be tested for COVID before classes resume after Labor Day. According to the State House News Service, the group also wants government, business, and education leaders to "outline clear plans for when mask mandates would be triggered if another surge builds."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy