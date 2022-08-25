ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

WHNT-TV

Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Mason Sisk Trial Update

After nearly seven hours of body camera footage and testimony during a suppression hearing on Friday, Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise is asking both sides to summarize where they stand. This is all surrounding the defense's request to throw out Mason Sisk's confession.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Expired: Flash Flood Warning Issued For Lauderdale County

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central Lauderdale County until 10:15 Monday evening. A strong thunderstorm has been nearly stationary over this portion of Lauderdale County for an extended period of time producing very heavy rainfall. This area has already seen 1 to 2.5 inches of rain in an hour. The storm that is producing the heavy rain will remain over this area for another couple of hours, leading to an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

New Fast Pace Health walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore

Ardmore, TN. (WHNT) — A new walk-in urgent care clinic opens Monday in Ardmore, Tennessee. Fast Pace Health says this clinic will provide patients with walk-in urgent care, primary, and preventative health care services. The clinic is located at 26150 Main Street, Ardmore, Tenn. Officials say when opening this...
ARDMORE, TN

