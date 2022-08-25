Read full article on original website
Related
WHNT-TV
Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
WHNT-TV
Mason Sisk Trial Update
After nearly seven hours of body camera footage and testimony during a suppression hearing on Friday, Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise is asking both sides to summarize where they stand. This is all surrounding the defense's request to throw out Mason Sisk's confession.
WHNT-TV
Limestone County Man Charged After Missing Mississippi Girl Found in His Home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home. Limestone County Man Charged After Missing Mississippi …. AAA Expert Offers Best Advice For Labor Day Weekend …. Next Artemis I Launch Window Moved to Saturday. Pride Flags at Madison...
WHNT-TV
Mason Sisk's Attorney Claims Confession was Coerced
A Limestone County judge is preparing to make a decision as to what statements will be admissible during Mason Sisk's capital murder trial. Sisk is accused of killing his parents and three young siblings in Elkmont in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHNT-TV
Expired: Flash Flood Warning Issued For Lauderdale County
A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central Lauderdale County until 10:15 Monday evening. A strong thunderstorm has been nearly stationary over this portion of Lauderdale County for an extended period of time producing very heavy rainfall. This area has already seen 1 to 2.5 inches of rain in an hour. The storm that is producing the heavy rain will remain over this area for another couple of hours, leading to an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.
WHNT-TV
Drought Cuts Crop Production for Muscle Shoals Farmer’s Market
The dry weather in Colbert County has significantly reduced the number of productive crops in the area. Rick Lindsey, owner of Rick’s Farm Market in Muscle Shoals, told News 19 that he has gotten less than half of the normal amount of crops from local farmers.
WHNT-TV
New Fast Pace Health walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore
Ardmore, TN. (WHNT) — A new walk-in urgent care clinic opens Monday in Ardmore, Tennessee. Fast Pace Health says this clinic will provide patients with walk-in urgent care, primary, and preventative health care services. The clinic is located at 26150 Main Street, Ardmore, Tenn. Officials say when opening this...
Comments / 0