A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for central Lauderdale County until 10:15 Monday evening. A strong thunderstorm has been nearly stationary over this portion of Lauderdale County for an extended period of time producing very heavy rainfall. This area has already seen 1 to 2.5 inches of rain in an hour. The storm that is producing the heavy rain will remain over this area for another couple of hours, leading to an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO