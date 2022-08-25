ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert"

By CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445Ctj_0hVY6ccC00

Residents call Detroit neighborhood a "food desert" 03:57

(CBS DETROIT) - Residents living in Detroit's Rivertown District say grocery shopping is just a few steps away from home.

"It's a God send," said Adam Kelly, a Rivertown resident.

"Really, this is absolutely what the area needed and this quite frankly is part of what made me move over to this part of town."

But three miles northeast, it's a different experience.

"I want a food, clean, decent grocery store to go to," said Mack Alive Community Resource Center director Artina Hardman.

"I want people to understand that people on Mack and Fischer Street count."

Neighbors near Mack and Van Dyke avenues say they feel forgotten.

"It started to get difficult when the stores left the area," said Xylia Hall, an east side resident.

"It meant you had to have a car and the act of getting something simple was no longer simple."

Hall says she's been living in the neighborhood for more than 70 years and witnessed groceries stores shut down over time.

"We have been fight for the act of stores," Hall said.

"Stores doesn't seem to be coming back too fast in our area. They are taking care of the new comers, the whites or so that's coming back, but the Legacy Detroiters who have been here for 70 and 80 years plus, we're not getting any attention."

She says her disability makes it hard for her to catch a bus to East Jefferson to shop, so once a month she walks to Mack Alive's food distribution a few blocks from her home.

She says it's the convenient way for her to access fresh meat and produce.

"I am existing on a very low income," Hall said.

"So, this helps in the community where I might have to spend four dollars on for a bag of apples, I get them free. So its nice to have fresh vegetables, fresh fruit to be able to get that. So, I'm thankful for Mack Alive being within our community so that we can have this food distribution."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, a food desert is defined as a low-income area where a substantial number of residents lack access to supermarkets within one mile.

Residents in the Islandview neighborhood off of Mack and Van Dyke avenues live 1 1/2 miles from the Indian Village Market, 2.8 miles from Harbortown and 3.4 miles from the Meijer Rivertown Market.

All three stores are located along East Jefferson.

"We have to catch a bus from Van Dyke down to Jefferson," Hall explained.

"Well, I am a disabled individual. There's no bus to run from you might as well say from this area, that street down to this street and that's about the distance that you may have to walk in order to catch the Jefferson bus because you would still have to catch two buses to go there to Meijer."

Rafi Kada owns Janes Market, a liquor store on Van Dyke and Charlevoix Street.

He says he expanded his inventory with fresh produce, frozen food options and non-perishables to fulfill the need.

" They need bananas, they need onions, you know," Kada said.

" Yeah, a lot of people they're older. They're living alone. And actually sometimes we help them. You know if they call me we take groceries to them. Yeah, we do that. Like, whatever my people here, my workers, we send it to them you know."

Comments / 33

* Gblueslover
5d ago

"SERVICES" cannot BE there if those BUSINESSES are regular Victims of CRIME.... I'm telling you, Detroit keeps voting in Democrats who AREN'T tough enough on CRIME and your just going to SEE the Crime Rates Skyrocket....Vote for whoever you want though, if course.🤷‍♂️

Reply(3)
14
Mario Rossi
4d ago

my parents owned small grocery stores in Warren years ago. my dad didn't want my mom and us or himself murdered so he got out. if you have ever been in a store IN Detroit they have to be behind bulletproof shields. too bad about not having businesses that can benefit your neighborhood. you can open one !

Reply(2)
4
Todd Shipp
5d ago

riots caused store owners to leave. can u blame them?

Reply(1)
8
 

CBS Detroit

Big Sean joins Detroit city leaders for Occupy the Corner Finale event

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, rapper Big Sean, and the Boys and Girls Club partnered up for Sheffield's Occupy the Corner Detroit Finale. Sheffield said the event is aimed at putting resources in the community and bringing hope to those struggling with poverty and violence.People in communities around Detroit look forward to this event every year. Not only does it provide much-needed supplies for the kids going back to school, but there are also a lot of fun things to do, such as food and it brings people together.In addition to festivities for kids, there was free food, haircuts, backpacks and more. "That's what this is all about. It's about connecting people with resources and opportunities so that they can improve their quality of life," Sheffield said. "People sometimes are just disconnected from city government. We're never downtown. We're always in the community."
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Make it Home program to help Detroiters buy houses gets good marks in UM review

Five years ago, the city of Detroit launched a program to help tenants purchase homes owned by landlords facing property tax foreclosure. An evaluation of the Make It Home program released this month by the University of Michigan showed that 85% of participants maintained ownership four years later. That marks an important milestone as researchers say, “owners may start to see the wealth-building benefits and other advantages of homeownership after at least five years of ownership.”
DETROIT, MI
