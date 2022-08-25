ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Big Country News

Zions Bank Donates $25,000 to Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Support Inpatient and Dietary Wing Expansion

CLARKSTON - On Monday, Zions Bank presented a $25,000 check to Tri-State Memorial Hospital to support its three-story inpatient and dietary wing expansion. The check was presented by Zions Commercial Banking relationship manager David McCann to Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s Chief Development Officer D’Lynn Ottmar. “This new expansion will...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

City Of Lewiston Releases Draft Master Plan for 187-Acre Community Park Project

LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has released a draft of the Master Plan for the proposed 187-acre, $95 million Community Park project. According to the City, in 2004, the Lewiston School District, LewisClark State College, and the City of Lewiston formed a “Tri-Partnership” to purchase 310 acres of private property north of Warner Avenue. Today, the acreage is home to a newly constructed Lewiston High School (77 acres), newly constructed LCSC Career Technical Center (29 acres), and another 187 acres in the planned site of Lewiston Community Park.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief

OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award

LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests

LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

83-Year-Old Weippe Man Rescued After Breaking Ankle While Attempting to Access Remote Fishing Location in Clearwater County

CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Clearwater County Search and Rescue along with Timberline Ambulance responded to the area of Smith Ridge for a report of an injured hiker. According to a press release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's...
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

