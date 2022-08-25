LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Fair is less than a month away! The 78th annual Nez Perce County Fair is scheduled for September 22-25, 2022!. Organizers invite everyone to walk around and look at all of the exhibits, hop on a carnival ride or just enjoy all of the different forms of entertainment provided all throughout the weekend.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO