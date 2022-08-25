Read full article on original website
Zions Bank Donates $25,000 to Tri-State Memorial Hospital to Support Inpatient and Dietary Wing Expansion
CLARKSTON - On Monday, Zions Bank presented a $25,000 check to Tri-State Memorial Hospital to support its three-story inpatient and dietary wing expansion. The check was presented by Zions Commercial Banking relationship manager David McCann to Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s Chief Development Officer D’Lynn Ottmar. “This new expansion will...
Whitman County Receives Over $71,000 in 'Farm to School' Purchasing Grants from WSDA
OLYMPIA - Last week, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced more than $3.5 million in purchasing grants through its Farm to School program to get locally-grown food on school lunch trays across the state this coming school year. In Whitman County, four school districts/organizations were among the 83...
78th Annual Nez Perce County Fair Set for September 22-25
LEWISTON - The Nez Perce County Fair is less than a month away! The 78th annual Nez Perce County Fair is scheduled for September 22-25, 2022!. Organizers invite everyone to walk around and look at all of the exhibits, hop on a carnival ride or just enjoy all of the different forms of entertainment provided all throughout the weekend.
Public Health Officials Urge Caution After Rabid Bat Detected in Nez Perce County
LEWISTON - Idaho Public Health Officials are urging caution after the Idaho North Central District recently received positive lab results for a rabid bat in Nez Perce County. Rabid bats have been identified in almost all regions of Idaho over the years, and north central Idaho is no exception. Rabies...
Public Meeting to Discuss Lenore Bridge (Replacement) Feasibility Study Scheduled for September 20
LENORE - On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, the Nez Perce County Road Department will host a Public Meeting at the Lenore Community Center to discuss details of an upcoming Lenore Bridge (replacement) Feasibility Study. The Feasibility Study, which will be performed over the coming months, will allow the county to...
The University of Idaho will be featured on the show "College Tours"
MOSCOW - A one of a kind television show that allows Colleges and Universities to market their uniqueness to prospective students stopped to film in Moscow Idaho last week. During filming, 10 University of Idaho students were able to showcase their college experience for an episode of College Tours. The...
IDFG: What Idaho Hunters Should Know About Chronic Wasting Disease for 2022
BOISE - The Idaho Fish & Game says they will continue to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after CWD was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021. In total, five animals including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville.
Winter Crossing Hours to Resume at Lower Granite Dam on September 4
CLARKSTON - According to an update from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, Lower Granite Lock and Dam will resume winter hours for public dam crossing beginning Sunday, September 4, 2022. Winter public crossing hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Public crossing will be...
City Of Lewiston Releases Draft Master Plan for 187-Acre Community Park Project
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has released a draft of the Master Plan for the proposed 187-acre, $95 million Community Park project. According to the City, in 2004, the Lewiston School District, LewisClark State College, and the City of Lewiston formed a “Tri-Partnership” to purchase 310 acres of private property north of Warner Avenue. Today, the acreage is home to a newly constructed Lewiston High School (77 acres), newly constructed LCSC Career Technical Center (29 acres), and another 187 acres in the planned site of Lewiston Community Park.
Bart Jones Sworn in as New Orofino Fire Chief
OROFINO - During Tuesday night's Orofino City Council meeting, Bart Jones was sworn in as the new Orofino Fire Chief. Jones will take command from former Fire Chief Zach Taylor, who recently submitted his letter of resignation. Taylor had been in the position since May. Earlier this year, prior to Taylor's appointment, the Orofino City Council unanimously voted to terminate then Fire Chief Jonathan Hoyt. Hoyt was removed for a reported policy violation.
Idaho Lottery Makes Classroom Wishlist Delivery to Webster Elementary First Grade Teacher
LEWISTON - On Thursday, the Idaho Lottery made a special 'Back-to-School' Classroom Wishlist delivery to Webster Elementary School first-grade teacher Jamessa Williams. Williams was presented with 26 digital writing boards for her students to use in learning math, reading and writing. Through the Classroom Wishlist initiative, the Idaho Lottery awards...
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard Receives 2022 Interscholastic Star Award
LEWISTON - Lewiston High School's Rachel Sheppard was recently honored with the 2022 5A Interscholastic Star Award from the Idaho High School Activities Association. Rachel is member of the Lewiston HS volleyball, tennis and speech teams. She is also passionate about music and has leadership roles in the school band. On top of that, she is involved in community clubs as well as tutoring struggling students.
Sunday Night Structure Fire on Lewiston's Main Street Causes Estimated $120,000 in Damage
LEWISTON - The Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched at 10:11 p.m. Sunday night after receiving notification of a fire alarm from 840 Main Street, where Cafe De Vapor is located. First arriving units found smoke and fire coming from the adjacent building at 838 Main Street. Crews made entry and...
Nobody Injured After 2 Pickups Collide in Clearwater County
OROFINO - At approximately 4:36 p.m. on Monday, the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office was called to a two-vehicle traffic accident near Camp 14 on the Beaver Creek Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, upon arrival it was discovered 34-year-old Derrick Quigley and 27-year-old David Eller, both from Lewiston, met on a blind corner and collided.
State Fire Assistance Mobilized for 200 Acre Blankenship Fire Burning in Asotin County
ASOTIN COUNTY - On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at approximately 3:33 p.m., Asotin County Fire crews were dispatched to a wildland fire approximately 9 miles southwest of Clarkston in Asotin County. The Blankenship Fire is reportedly burning vegetation and was last estimated to be 200 acres in size and growing.
Busy Hot August Nights Weekend Yields 37 Arrests
LEWISTON - Over the recent Hot August Nights Weekend in Lewiston, a total of 37 people were taken into custody for various offenses by the Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department and Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office, according to a report from the Nez Perce County Prosecutors Office. Of the...
Fire Crews Battling Estimated 100 Acre Fire in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - Just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho County Dispatch received multiple calls a fire in the Slate Creek area, south of White Bird. As fire units arrived on scene, it was discovered that the fire was up a mountain at the top of the ridge and that Forest Service assistance would be required.
Moscow Man Arrested on Felony Eluding Charges in Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, a deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling southbound on Highway 95, near milepost 258 in Idaho County. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, the driver, who was later identified as 39-year-old Brian Snow, of Moscow,...
83-Year-Old Weippe Man Rescued After Breaking Ankle While Attempting to Access Remote Fishing Location in Clearwater County
CLEARWATER COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 5:19 p.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Clearwater County Search and Rescue along with Timberline Ambulance responded to the area of Smith Ridge for a report of an injured hiker. According to a press release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's...
