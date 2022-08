Third-quarter data from the transportation group at BMO, the former Bank of Montreal, showed little deterioration in the financial performance of its thousands of clients. BMO’s transportation group is believed to have about 90% of its roughly CA$13.5 billion ($10.37 billion) book of business in the trucking sector. Despite its Canadian base, it is a large lender in the U.S. Its third quarter ended July 31.

