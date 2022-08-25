Read full article on original website
Related
NHL
Fantasy hockey top 10 breakout candidates
Sillinger, Podkolzin can take big step forward in 2022-23; season preview podcasts. NHL.com identifies the top 10 fantasy hockey breakout candidates for the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:. Top 250 | Cheat sheet. NOTES:...
NHL
Three questions facing San Jose Sharks
Improving goal scoring, settling on top goalie among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the San Jose Sharks. [Sharks 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Will the Sharks be...
NHL
Three questions facing Pittsburgh Penguins
Keeping core together, Jarry status as No. 1 goalie among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Penguins 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. Was keeping the...
NHL
Three questions facing Philadelphia Flyers
How new coach Tortorella mixes with roster among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How do the special teams...
RELATED PEOPLE
NHL
Sabres, Thompson agree to 7-year contract extension
Forward led team with 38 goals and 68 points in 2021-22 The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with forward Tage Thompson to a seven-year contract extension worth $50 million, the team announced Tuesday. The contract begins with the 2023-24 season. "Tage Thompson embodies the pride we expect from every...
NHL
Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers
York, Cates on track to play in NHL this season; Gauthier ready to skate at Boston College. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Philadelphia Flyers, according to NHL.com. [Flyers 32 in 32: Season...
NHL
Yung Gravy confesses love for Devils at VMAs
Rapper's favorite album cover features team jersey. Yung Gravy found his other half at the VMAs. It's the New Jersey Devils. The rapper confessed his love for the team at the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday. "I do have love for the...
NHL
State Your Case: Can Campbell help Oilers make deeper run in playoffs?
NHL.com writers debate whether goalie is missing piece for Edmonton. Jack Campbell is the new No. 1 goalie for the Edmonton Oilers after signing a five-year, $25 million contract with them July 13. The 30-year-old was 31-9-6 with a 2.64 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and five shutouts in 49 games (47 starts) for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. He was 3-4 with a 3.15 GAA and .897 save percentage in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NHL
Holtz gains muscle, hopes to be regular for Devils this season
NEWARK, N.J. -- Alexander Holtz realizes the importance of perfecting everyday rituals in his attempt to become the everyday player he yearns to be with the New Jersey Devils. The 20-year-old forward (6-foot, 205 pounds) gained a better understanding of that while skating with Devils forward Jesper Bratt and skills coaches in Sweden in early July.
NHL
Off-season visit with Neal Pionk!
After spending one day back home with Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk in Hermantown, MN, it's easy to see why he has a smile on his face whenever he talks about his childhood. The 27-year-old packed as much as he could into our one-day visit, beginning with a pontoon boat...
NHL
Mateychuk in no rush to make Blue Jackets, NHL debut
COLUMBUS -- As thrilled as Denton Mateychuk was to be the 12th pick by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2022 NHL Draft, he understands his journey to the NHL is in its early stages. He was five days shy of his 18th birthday when his name was called July...
NHL
San Jose Sharks fantasy projections for 2022-23
Meier, Hertl could be solid producers; Karlsson in line for big season if healthy. As part of NHL.com's 32 in 32 series, the fantasy hockey staff identifies relevant players from the San Jose Sharks. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL
Inside look at San Jose Sharks
Seek to end postseason drought with veteran roster under new GM Grier, new coach Quinn. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the San Jose Sharks. Logan Couture said he's embracing the San Jose Sharks' fresh approach...
NHL
Ducks prospect Mintyukov taking advantage of opportunity in North America
IRVINE, Calif. -- Pavel Mintyukov was not quite 17 years old when he arrived in North America from Russia with all the tools to make himself an NHL prospect. He just needed to refine and display his skills. After sitting out his first season in North America because of the...
NHL
NHL Top Players: Top 20 Defensemen
Whether it's breaking up a big play, setting up a goal or scoring on the power play, some defensemen can do it all. NHL Network producers and analysts chose the top 20 defensemen in the League right now, and they were revealed Sunday in the third of a nine-part series. Here is the list:
NHL
Stutzle talks Senators aiming for playoffs in Q&A with NHL.com
PARIS -- Tim Stutzle is ready and eager for the Ottawa Senators to take a big step this season. "The expectations are high," the 20-year-old forward said. In a span of eight days from July 7-14, the Senators acquired Alex DeBrincat in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks, acquired goalie Cam Talbot in a trade with the Minnesota Wild, signed forward Claude Giroux as a free agent and signed forward Josh Norris to an eight-year, $63.6 million contract ($7.95 million average annual value).
NHL
VGK Acquire Goaltender Adin Hill From the San Jose Sharks
VEGAS (August 29, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 29, that the team has acquired goaltender Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Hill, a native of British Columbia, spent the 2021-22...
NHL
Darren Helm's Day with the Stanley Cup
Before the stifling heat of a mid-August day materialized, Darren Helm sat out in the backyard patio of his Bloomfield Hills home and took in the rays of the still Michigan morning as he carefully examined the purposeful inscriptions covering the Stanley Cup. Engrossed in its detail, Helm steadily rotated the base of the historic 35-pound trophy as he explored the names - of players he looked up to like Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic and Mike Modano - and respective teams who have been fortunate enough to, at one point in time, also claim the coveted trophy as their own.
NHL
Top prospects for San Jose Sharks
Eklund, Bordeleau could make immediate impact; Bystedt, Havelid on horizon. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the San Jose Sharks, according to NHL.com. [Sharks 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions | Fantasy...
NHL
Top prospects for Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenseman Joseph will compete for spot; Puustinen likely to begin season in AHL. NHL.com is providing in-depth prospect analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the top five prospects for the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to NHL.com. [Penguins 32 in 32: Season preview | 3 Questions...
Comments / 0