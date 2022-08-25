Read full article on original website
Slocomb Football “roadblocks”
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — With an extensive resume working under Alabama legends Nick Saban and Kirby Smart, Bryant Garrison begins to plant local roots as the new Slocomb Football head coach. “This door opened up and it’s a really good fit. When I came down and interviewed, I just fell in love with Slocomb and […]
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan,...
One killed in Dothan wreck
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A wreck claimed the life of a Dothan man early Sunday. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the victim as 46-year-old Kevin Kennedy. The vehicle he drove left North Range Street in Dothan and flipped after striking a utility pole. No additional information is available. Subscribe to...
Ozark welcomes $25.5 million manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) - Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that Ecore International plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark, where it will create 84 jobs. Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. The privately held...
Historic marker placed at Alabama boyhood home of late US Rep. John Lewis
TROY, Ala. (AP) — There’s now a historic marker at the one-story brick house in Alabama where the late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis grew up as one of 11 children. The marker for Lewis’ birthplace was unveiled Saturday in Troy, WSFA-TV reported. Lewis’ family said at the ceremony that they believe it’s their duty to carry […]
Teenager Brent Johnson of Samson remains missing
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN — It’s been nearly a week since a missing teenager has been seen or heard from. A flyer can be seen at businesses across the wiregrass and Florida panhandle. It shows 16-year-old Brent johnson and the “Late” model white, Toyota corolla he was seen getting into outside the Samson High School gym around 2:45 last Wednesday afternoon.
$25M manufacturing investment coming to south Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ecore International has announced plans to invest $25.5 million to open a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Ozark. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, Pennsylvania-based Ecore specializes in transforming reclaimed materials into high-performance flooring and surface products. It is the largest converter of recycled rubber in North America, and its largest raw material is scrap truck tires.
Motorcyclist killed in Dothan crash
FODAC is a non-profit organization based out of Stone Mountain, Georgia. Today they delivered pallets of diapers masks canes and other personal protection equipment to the ma-chis. It's been six days since a samson teenager was last seen or heard from. Brent Johnson willingly got in the back seat of...
Alabama: Dairy plant closure threatens school milk supply
ALABAMA (WRBL) – Alabama schools are scrambling to find a new supplier for a cafeteria staple as a major dairy production plant prepares to close its doors. Borden Dairy plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi are shutting down on September 30, 2022. Currently, more than 100 public school districts in Alabama rely on milk […]
DPD: Early morning bar fight leads to high-speed chase
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An early Sunday morning fight at a local Dothan nightclub leads to a police chase into Daleville. Early Sunday morning, officials responded to a call about a fight that broke out at Rain on South Saint Andrews Street in Dothan. Officials arrived at the scene...
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold a checkpoint on Saturday, September 3rd.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd. The Sheriff’s Office will also be partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.
Two men arrested in weekend homicide in Union Springs
Union Springs police have arrested two men in connection to a homicide over the weekend. The fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the 100 block of North Prairie Street near downtown. Union Springs Police Chief Ronnie Felder said once officers arrived, they found two people with injuries. One of the...
News 4 launches new evening lineup
Dothan, AL – Starting September 5th, News 4 will feature a new evening lineup of newscasts on WTVY and NBC Wiregrass (WRGX). The biggest change will be an all-new show weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Wiregrass called “News 4 at 6:30.” This fast-paced show in a convenient new time slot where no other local news options currently exist will be anchored by Taylor Pollock.
Dental clinic coming to the Circle City in the next 2 years
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Currently, in the Circle City, there are only 60 dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50-mile radius. That averages out to about 1.4 dentists per every 10,000 people, whereas the national average is 6.1 dentists per 10,000 people. Within the next two years, the...
UPDATE: Victim identified in an early morning accident in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN)—The victim has been identified in an early morning accident in Dothan on North Range Street. The victim has been identified as Kevin Kennedy, 46, of Dothan. Dothan Police is still investigating the cause of the early morning accident. Stick with WDHN News as we continue to...
Cold front swinging in to change things up!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An outflow boundary is moving through our area and bringing with it some brief, gusty winds and some slightly cooler temperatures! We’ll stay partly cloudy tonight with temperatures in the middle 70s. A couple of showers will be possible overnight. Wednesday will be similar...
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
Small plane crashes in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A small plane has crashed in Slocomb. The crash occurred south of Hwy. 52 in Slocomb. The pilot was attempting to take off and the plane did not have enough power causing it to crash in the wood line. The pilot was able to fall...
Ozark will be receiving a multi-million dollar manufacturing facility
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)—The office of Governor Kay Ivey announced the City of Ozark will be receiving a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creating many high-paying jobs for the region. Ecore International, a Pennsylvania-based manufacturing company, will be investing $25.5 million dollars to open the facility which will create around 84...
