Connecticut State

Why WFP endorsed Ned Lamont

Bob Stefanowski’s floundering attempts to get the endorsement of the Independent Party have attracted renewed attention to the role that minor parties play in Connecticut politics. As a card-carrying member and Communications Director of the Working Families Party, the third party that did in fact endorse a serious gubernatorial candidate, I´d like to talk a bit about our process, our role shaping campaigns and elections in the state, and our approach to politics.
Murphy Calls for Enforcement at Mexico Border to Slow Lethal Drug Trade in Connecticut

HARTFORD — A trade network of drugs and guns that indirectly caused the death of over a thousand Connecticut residents last year needs to be addressed at the source — the U.S.- Mexico border — according to Senator Chris Murphy, D-CT. Last week Murphy, who chairs the committee responsible for creating the budget for U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, traveled to Mexico and Colombia to meet with officials in the two countries to discuss, among other things, the importation of cocaine and fentanyl into the U.S. and the flow of weapons from the U.S. into Mexico.
No, you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. It’s the Law.

Some don’t like it. Others talk about changing it. And then there are those who just ignore it. But the law makes it clear that you can’t kill bears in Connecticut. And the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) as well as the State’s Attorney’s Office are responsible for enforcing that law.
Iowa woman sentenced to prison for sending threats to Conn. company

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Iowa was sentenced to prison on Friday for sending threatening emails to a company in Connecticut. The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that 32-year-old Adrian Johnson of Waterloo, Iowa was sentenced to 22 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to court […]
Connecticut Cancels Gas-Powered Cars

An unelected state regulatory board in California is expected to issue a rule on Thursday banning the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. Connecticut is legally bound to follow. According to a law passed in 2004, Connecticut must implement California’s vehicle emission standards. It states that “On or before...
Feds bust alleged illegal Connecticut-based catalytic converter sale ring

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Five Connecticut residents are facing federal indictment for allegedly conspiring to turn stolen catalytic converters across the state into cash. Their allegedly illegal activities continued for more than a year. This group used an invoice system and kept electronic records to maintain the appearance of...
FIRST ALERT: Severe Weather Hits New England; Tornado Warning in Conn., Mass. Expires

Severe storms battered much of New England, including the Boston area, Friday, a First Alert day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible any time through sunset. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Connecticut's Tolland and Hartford counties, as well as parts of Hampden County, Massachusetts, but it has since expired. Flash flooding warnings were issued in parts of western and central Massachusetts until mid-afternoon, with several inches of rain expected to come down.
Fewer college students returning to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Every year hundreds of thousands of college students head back to school here in Massachusetts. It’s an annual migration that infuses the region with energy and is a catalyst for the regional economy. Massachusetts is known around the world for its colleges and universities. More than...
Politics
State Regulators Extend Shut-Off Moratorium to May for Hardship Customers.

The state’s largest electric and gas utilities can’t start shutting off their poorest customers over unpaid bills until May 2023, according to a recent decision by state utility regulators. The ruling prevents the companies from using the threat of turning off gas or electric service to push those customers to pay millions of dollars in overdue bills that have accumulated since the start of the COVID pandemic.
Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
