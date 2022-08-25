Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
City of El Paso designates Cesar Chavez Day as city holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso City Council designated Cesar Chavez Day as an official City of El Paso holiday as part of continued efforts to celebrate and uplift communities of color. “More than 80 percent of our community is Hispanic and September is known as National...
Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park for the Eagle in the Sun Triathlon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Eagle in the Sun Triathlon celebrated its 12th anniversary on Sunday. Athletes gathered at Ascarate Park early to get the three-part race started. The triathlon started with a 400-meter pool swim, followed by a 12-mile bike race, finishing off with a 5k run.
Las Cruces artist unveils new mural at the Holy Cross Retreat Center
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new mural was revealed in Mesilla Park on Sunday. This mural features Saint Francis, the patron of ecology and of animals. The mural was started back on April 23 of this year during an Earth Day celebration at the Holy Cross Retreat Center.
Baby boy rushed to El Paso hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 6-month-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning. El Paso Fire Department responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso. The baby was found unresponsive. El Paso police are investigating the case, according to...
National, Socorro teachers union to distribute 4K free books in Socorro ISD
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The American Federation of Teachers and the Socorro AFT will distribute over 4,000 free books to students, educators and classrooms of the Socorro Independent School District. The back-to-school event is part of the AFT’s “What Kids and Communities Need” campaign that launched last week in...
OTT Taekwondo Warriors bring home 23 medals from national competition
One local martial arts school in El Paso is competing at one of the highest amateur levels. The OTT Taekwondo Warriors competed at AAU Nationals in Las Vegas this summer. AAU stands for Amateur Athletic Union. The school took 38 athletes to the competition. In total 23 medals were brought...
Bishop Mark Seitz tests positive for COVID-19
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz has tested positive for COVID-19. The Diocese of El Paso confirmed his diagnosis on their Facebook Page Sunday. They wrote in a statement he tested positive after experiencing a sore throat, mild congestion, a cough, and a low-grade fever.
Train conductor guiding engineer into Alfalfa Rail Yard in El Paso killed by rail car
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso police identified the Union Pacific employee killed in Monday night's train accident and the cause of the incident. Mario Aurelio Navarro, 49, was the train conductor killed in the accident, according to El Paso police. The train derailed and caused one of...
Karen Trujillo scholarship fund names first recipient
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The Karen Trujillo scholarship fund named its first recipient. Trujillo was a former superintendent of Las Cruces Public Schools who died in February 2021 after being struck by a van while walking her dogs. Following her death, there was an outpouring of love and...
Crash involving pedestrian reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a pedestrian was reported on North Loop and Lafayette Drive Tuesday night. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the...
El Paso police officer flagged down for assistance assaulted by man in central El Paso
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and accused of assaulting an officer. Officers arrested 31-year-old Rogelio Licerio. An officer with the Crisis Intervention Team was called to assist at the 3900 block of Taylor last Monday. The officer was an 8-year-old veteran and was...
Body in late stage of decomposition found in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in Socorro, according to city officials. Officials said they found the dead person along Berry Road. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been called in to help identify the body as it was found in a late stage of decomposition. The...
YISD superintendent says how long it will take students to recover from learning loss
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Multiple studies have shown that having to learn remotely from home instead of learning from the classroom led to learning loss in students around the world during the pandemic. In fact, a Harvard University study found that learning loss among public students was anywhere...
Franklin High School teacher's lesson stirs up debate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A recording of an English teacher at Franklin High School stirred up debate with parents and students. A moment in teacher's class Monday was recorded and later shared on a local blogger's Facebook account. The post asked people looking at the video to be...
Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign events to recover from a bacterial infection
AUSTIN, Texas — The Democratic nominee governor candidate, Beto O'Rourke announced Sunday he had been diagnosed with a bacterial infection on Friday and will be postponing some campaign events as he recuperates back home. O'Rouke checked into Methodist Hospital in San Antonio on Friday, and he was given IV...
Organ Mountains High School football player hospitalized after getting injured during game
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A football player for the Organ Mountains High School was hospitalized after he was injured during a game. The player who was injured was senior Abraham Romero. Romero was injured during the game against Deming on Friday. Romero is currently in a semi-conscious state...
Repair work to central El Paso street damaged in sinkhole still happening
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Repairs to Yandell Street are still being done weeks after a sinkhole opened up the roadway. The water line that broke on August 9 has been repaired and the sinkhole was filled. However, Yandell Street from Boone Street to Gateway Blvd. South still remains...
CBP unveils 'Se Busca Información' campaign targeting five human smugglers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative. Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.
Woman wanted for murder in Tennessee arrested at El Paso port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A woman who was wanted for murder out of Tennessee was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry. The woman had an outstanding warrant for murder by the Nashville Police Department. CBP officers encountered 41-year-old...
Texas man accused of assaulting El Paso police officer while in custody
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Dallas who was in El Paso police custody for allegedly stealing a vehicle was charged after he attacked a police officer. Tony Wells, 29, was in custody at the Central Regional Command Center Friday when the attack happened, according to police.
