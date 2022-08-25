'We're not okay with putting profits over patients': Hundreds of UW Health nurses vote to strike next month

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin schools get a funding boost to deal with staffing shortages and mental health
MADISON, Wis. — Schools across Wisconsin will start the year with more money to put toward mental health and staffing shortages. Gov. Tony Evers kicked off his statewide back-to-school tour with a $90 million investment in K-12 education using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The investment announced Tuesday...
wpr.org
Gov. Evers directs $90M in federal pandemic funds to Wisconsin schools
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he would direct another $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Wisconsin's K-12 schools. Wisconsin schools have already received $2.4 billion in federal relief funds during the course of the pandemic. This latest round will include $75 million focused on helping districts staff classrooms. Another $15 million is designated for mental health services for students.
After Vos cancels subpoenas against Wisconsin mayors in Gableman investigation, case dropped
MADISON, Wis. — Days after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos effectively ended Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 election, a lawsuit related to the investigation has officially been dismissed, online court records show. The case, filed in Waukesha County, was dismissed in its entirety on Monday. On Friday, Vos withdrew subpoenas that required a number of Wisconsin mayors to testify in...
Firefighters called after Madison resident strikes water line while drilling into wall
MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters were called to a downtown Madison apartment Sunday after a resident struck a water line. Officials said the occupants were trying to mount a TV and thought they had found a stud. However, when they drilled into the wall they hit a water line, causing water to pour out of the wall and into the unit....
Officials: Medicare scammers calling area residents; calls appear on caller ID as being from Reedsburg Area Medical Center
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Officials in Sauk County are warning residents of a phone scam in which callers falsely claim to be from Medicare and appear to be calling from the Reedsburg Area Medical Center. In an alert sent to residents Wednesday, officials from the health care facility said the...
nbc15.com
Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
‘I’m very lucky’: Cord tied across end of Dane County bike bridge clotheslines cyclist, reappears days later
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Local cyclists are sounding the alarm to warn their fellow bikers about a cord that has been found tied across a bridge on the Badger State Trail like a clothesline three times in recent days. “ went from 15 mph to 0, just like that,” Gregg A. Goldstein said of his ride to work last Friday–...
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
nbc15.com
Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
nbc15.com
Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
wearegreenbay.com
Four injured in Wisconsin shooting, investigation underway
CLINTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people were sent to hospitals following an early morning shooting in southern Wisconsin. According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28 around 12:35 a.m., multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a shots fired complaint in the 9200 block of Little Lane in the Town of Clinton. There were reportedly multiple gunshot victims.
agupdate.com
Farmer dies in farming accident
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
veronapress.com
Still united after a half-century: Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion
The Verona Area High School Class of 1972 held their 50th class reunion on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona. On Friday night, an informal gathering was held at the 5th Quarter Sports Bar, also in Verona. Approximately 65 people were in attendance on Saturday night, including...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 visited Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 30, as part of our Hometowns tour. Ahead of our visit, CBS 58 sat down with Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen to tell us what makes Beaver Dam such a special hometown.
oshkoshexaminer.com
Here’s why Oshkosh boat crash case has been transferred to Madison
Rumors, especially on social media, that named a range of top local officials as passengers on the powerboat that collided July 9 with a commercial paddleboat are the reason why the local prosecutor has shifted the case to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A well-known local businessman, Jason Lindemann, was...
athleticbusiness.com
Stadium Renovation Reflects Evolving Fan Experience Desires
“Tired of Bleachers?” asks the subject line of a July 11 University of Wisconsin athletic department email to its football fan base. By then, the answer among a certain subset of ticket-buyers had already been a resounding “Yes!”. As of late July, just over a month before the...
spectrumnews1.com
Strong storms sweep across the state this evening
The Spectrum News1 weather team is closely monitoring two potential episodes of strong to severe thunderstorms for the next 24 hours. The first round arrives this afternoon and evening with an advancing warm front. Then, the second round arrives overnight into early Monday morning ahead of our next cold front.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
msn.com
Report: Wisconsin QB Chase Wolf suffers potential season ending injury
According to a report from Dario Melendez, the sports director for Wisconsin 12 News, Badgers quarterback Chase Wolf has a torn meniscus and is likely to miss the entire 2022 college football season. Wolf was the unquestioned backup QB to third-year starter Graham Mertz and was the only signal caller...
