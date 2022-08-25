Read full article on original website
Good Morning Arizona
The city says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. University of Arizona’s new veterinary school to graduate first class. With a major veterinarian shortage, the world is waiting for these soon-to-be animal experts. Future forecaster wants a caring family --...
Arizona News
The hiker was identified as 31-year-old Kyle Matthew Movius. Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting. Hundreds in the Rio Verde community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Shooting of 2 Phoenix officers is fifth ‘ambush-style’ shooting in the city this year. Updated:...
Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
Big NASCAR stars helping fundraise for Arizona kids battling cancer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three of NASCAR’s biggest names are in town, but they’re not here to race. Instead, they’re doing something good by helping raise money for Arizona kids battling cancer. September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness. Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon is in town...
Field Trip Friday: University of Arizona opens state's first veterinary school
GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. Being a part of the GCU Havocs gives students an opportunity to demonstrate school spirit. Something Good: Fostering futures. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Foster students are...
Officers seeing more illegal devices creating high-powered guns in Arizona
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
It’s hot out there: Here’s how to stay safe in this Arizona heat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The heat is on across the Valley and with it the potential for danger. With an excessive heat warning in effect across the area for Tuesday and Wednesday, some trails like Camelback and Piestewa will be closed most of the day while others will remain open. When these warnings are in effect, it’s important to pay attention to warning signs in place at local trails.
Collateral Damage: Arizona criminals using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
The unpiloted Orion spacecraft going to the moon for the Artemis 1 test flight has two transponders developed by a team located in Scottsdale. Police identify victims killed at a party on Saturday night. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured...
Gas prices still affecting Labor Day travel for Arizonans
The City of Mesa says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Chandler police are searching for a driver involved in a street race that left another man dead. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The heat is...
Not As Hot Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Temps were in the 110′s across the Valley on Tuesday. Our excessive heat warning continues for the Valley through Wednesday evening at 8 pm. It’s been since July 21st since we’ve seen these high temperatures, so stay hydrated and keep an eye out for those that have to work outdoors in this heat. Seek shade and plenty of rest. Look for lows tonight in the upper 80′s under clear skies. Sunny skies and not as warm on Wednesday, with his just below 110 expected, but that’s still above average for this time of year.
Maricopa County Recorder debunks claim that Arizona 2020 election data will be destroyed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An email is making the rounds, urging recipients to request Arizona election data from the Nov. 2020 election before it’s destroyed on Sept. 1. The only problem, according to Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, is that it’s not true. Richer, who leads the county’s election operations, says the email originated at a recent event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and has been making its way around Republican legislative districts. The message starts with urgency, stating “We need to bombard the AZ Recorder’s Office” with requests for 2020 election info, specifically a “per ballot” report that’s also known as a “Cast Vote Record,” or CVR.
First Alert Weather: Hot week ahead for Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. High Pollution Advisory for ozone. Tomorrow and Tuesday, the Phoenix metro area and much of Western Arizona are under an Excessive Heat Watch for dangerously hot weather for this time of year. Look for highs near 110 Tuesday in the Valley and 108 degrees on Wednesday. Tuesday will be a First Alert Day in the Valley for dangerous heat.
First Alert Weather Day: Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a First Alert Day in the Valley for dangerous heat. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today and tomorrow for the Valley, and through Thursday in Southwestern Arizona. Look for clear skies, light winds, and an afternoon high of 111 degrees in the Valley today. The normal or average high this time of year in Phoenix is 104 degrees, and our daily record is 113 for today.
Blake Masters scrubs campaign website of controversial topics
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following his primary victory this month, Blake Masters removed some of the most controversial topics on the site about two issues that helped him win. A review of an internet archive, the Wayback Machine, shows Masters appeared to promote the discredited claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump while supporting a restrictive abortion law.
