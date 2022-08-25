ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Led Zeppelin’s Biggest Hit Songs

By Ross Tanenbaum
Led Zeppelin has made many iconic songs in rock and roll history. While many have stood the test of time, others varied in popularity when they first debuted. Led Zeppelin has plenty of hit songs, but only a few blew up on the charts. Here are a few of Led Zeppelin’s biggest hits .

Here are some of the biggest songs from Led Zeppelin

‘Whole Lotta Love’ peaked at No. 4

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“Whole Lotta Love” debuted in 1969 and peaked at the highest point on the Billboard Hot 100 . Led Zeppelin never had a No. 1 hit, and “Whole Lotta Love” is the only one to reach the top 10. The song remained on the charts for 15 weeks and peaked in 1970. It was the band’s first hit in the United States and is certified gold.

“Whole Lotta Love” is the opening single on the band’s second album, Led Zeppelin II . It is best known for its iconic guitar riff, and it was first performed on April 26, 1969. Part of the lyrics was taken from “You Need Love,” recorded by Muddy Waters in 1962.

‘Black Dog’ peaked at No. 15

“Black Dog” is the opening song on Led Zeppelin’s fourth untitled album, debuting in 1971. It was released as a single and reached the charts in several countries. It peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100, remained on the charts for 12 weeks, and peaked in 1972.

The song was named after a black Labrador Retriever who wandered around the Headley Grange studio while Led Zeppelin recorded the album. It features a call and response between the singer and the band and is inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s 1969 song, “Oh Well.” “Black Dog” was first performed at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on March 5, 1971, the same concert that featured the first performance of “Stairway to Heaven.”

“Immigrant Song” peaked at No. 16

“Immigrant Song” debuted in 1970 on the album Led Zeppelin III . The song peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1971 and remained on the chart for 13 weeks. “Immigrant Song” was written during the band’s tour of Iceland, Bath, and Germany. Plant was inspired by Iceland and included Norse mythology in the song with lyrics such as “Hammer of the gods” and “Valhalla, I am coming.”

While “Immigrant Song” isn’t Led Zeppelin’s most acclaimed song, it might be their most recognizable due to its inclusion in pop culture. The hit was most recently used in Thor: Ragnarok and was sung by Jack Black in School of Rock .

‘D’yer Mak’er’ is the longest Led Zeppelin song on the chart

“D’yer Mak’er” debuted in 1973 on Houses of the Holy . The song peaked at No. 20 in 1973 and it remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks, the longest duration for any Led Zeppelin song. The title is a play on how the band thought “Jamaica” sounded when pronounced with an English accent.

“D’yer Mak’er” was initially met with skepticism from critics as many were unsure what to make of a Led Zeppelin song containing reggae influence. To this day, many consider it one of the band’s strangest songs. In a 1977 interview, guitarist Jimmy Page was confused by the mixed reactions and said the song was a “cross between reggae and a ‘50s number ‘Poor Little Fool.’”

