Retail

wamc.org

North Country officials say clarification on impact of new concealed carry law on Adirondack Park is needed

After New York’s concealed carry gun law was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June, Governor Kathy Hochul called a special session to respond. Days later she signed new legislation that prohibits carrying guns in so-called sensitive places including schools, churches, government buildings and parks. Officials from five of the 12 counties fully or partially in the Adirondacks joined with the two Assembly representatives from the region today to call for clarification on how the 6 million acre Adirondack Park will be affected as the new law is implemented.
POLITICS
wamc.org

CISA's Emergency Farm Fund now available year-round

Farmers in western Massachusetts affected by extreme weather events now have a permanent source for financial help. Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) has announced its Emergency Farm Fund will be open year-round. In the past, the fund had opened temporarily from time-to-time in response to weather events that widely...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Inflation worsens food insecurity

As inflation has pushed up the price of meals, demand has increased at food pantries and soup kitchens in western Massachusetts. Food insecurity skyrocketed at the start of the COVID pandemic in 2020, abated when federal relief programs kicked in, but is on the rise now as government assistance is ending and food costs are soaring.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wamc.org

Dropping bid for Mass. AG, Palfrey backs Campbell in Democratic primary

Massachusetts attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey is suspending his campaign in Tuesday’s Democratic primary and endorsing Andrea Campbell for the post. Campbell also has the backing of outgoing AG Maura Healey, the Democratic frontrunner for governor. Palfrey, an attorney focused on voting rights, struggled to break through against Campbell and labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan, who has poured her own money into the race. Palfrey will remain on the ballot as early voting continues.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

