Santa Barbara Independent

Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant

The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
GOLETA, CA
Vogue Magazine

How a One-Street Town Became California’s New Culinary Destination to Know

The locals of Los Alamos have a nickname for their little California town: Lost, almost. Not just because it’s teeny-tiny—the town’s main drag, Bell Street, is only seven blocks long—but because, for a long time, it was the kind of place that people intentionally didn’t talk about. “The rich and famous came here to the Santa Ynez Valley to escape the limelight,” explains Daisy Ryan. “They came here to be left alone.”
LOS ALAMOS, CA
sitelinesb.com

New 800 Santa Barbara Luxury Apartments 80% Leased

If you’ve been waiting to tour the luxurious Downtown Santa Barbara apartments at 800 Santa Barbara, there’s no more time to delay: only a few studio and one-bedroom apartments remain. Located just steps from Santa Barbara’s best dining, a 15-minute stroll to our pristine beaches, and a few...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Education Office Bestows Top Honors on Six County Teachers Who Exemplify Excellence in Education

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County – The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) has announced the selection of three Distinguished Mentors and three Distinguished New Educators who will be honored at the ninth annual A Salute to Teachers gala in November hosted by SBCEO and founding co-sponsor, Cox Communications, with support from other generous sponsors.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
whereverfamily.com

Santa Barbara Off the Beaten Path: Best Beach Spots

When visiting a city like Santa Barbara, spending some time at the beach is an absolute necessity, especially for family travelers. But with so many beautiful beaches to choose from, where do you begin?. For a classic day at the beach, head to East Beach. While this might be the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Kin Bakeshop grows its business and loyal following

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More 100 people lined up last Saturday morning, as they have nearly every Saturday for about a year, eager to get their hands -- and mouths -- on fresh, specialty donuts. "So worth the wait!" said Courtney Hazard. Alexa Root (left) and Courtney Hazard (right) holding a Yuzu Matcha donut and The post Kin Bakeshop grows its business and loyal following appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

