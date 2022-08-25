Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Lawsuit Filed Over Goleta Beach Restaurant
The ongoing quest to bring a restaurant back to Goleta Beach is now the subject of a lawsuit that claims the current developers broke their contract with a former partner, stole her ideas, and committed fraud along the way. Alicia Whitney, who founded the Sea Legs restaurant group in Huntington...
How a One-Street Town Became California’s New Culinary Destination to Know
The locals of Los Alamos have a nickname for their little California town: Lost, almost. Not just because it’s teeny-tiny—the town’s main drag, Bell Street, is only seven blocks long—but because, for a long time, it was the kind of place that people intentionally didn’t talk about. “The rich and famous came here to the Santa Ynez Valley to escape the limelight,” explains Daisy Ryan. “They came here to be left alone.”
City council names new Santa Barbara police chief
The city council appointed Kelly Ann Gordon to fill the role of Santa Barbara Police Chief, which has not been filled since February 2021.
Santa Barbara County issues health alert ahead of excessive heat warning
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a health alert in response to the National Weather Service's excessive heat warning for the county beginning Wednesday. The post Santa Barbara County issues health alert ahead of excessive heat warning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Roughly 2,000 customers left without power for hours in Santa Ynez Valley
Around 140 PG&E customers in the Santa Ynez Valley have been left without power for at least nearly four hours on Tuesday afternoon. The post Roughly 2,000 customers left without power for hours in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Families can swim for free in Santa Maria this weekend
As temperatures are expected to spike across the Central Coast, families in Santa Maria can hit the public pool for free, city officials say.
Sick sea lions are being reported through Santa Barbara and Ventura counties
Domoic acid toxicosis isn’t anything new to the Central Coast. The first case of domoic acid in California sea lions was first discovered by The Marine Mammal Center back in 1998.
Dolphin fountain overflows with bubbles in what city workers call a prank
City workers found a soapy mess in the dolphin fountain at the base of Stearns Wharf on Tuesday morning. The post Dolphin fountain overflows with bubbles in what city workers call a prank appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Some Central, South Coast communities tightening water use restrictions as drought impacts hit home
With the impacts of the drought continuing to grow on the Central and South Coasts, many communities are ramping up water use restrictions. In the City of Thousand Oaks, the city’s limitations on the use of spray sprinklers could go from 15, to ten minutes a day starting on Thursday. The City Council will vote on it Tuesday.
Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria
Dignity Health announced the expansion of its Medical Safe Haven (MSH) program to the Family Medicine Center at Marian Regional Medical Center on Tuesday. The post Dignity Health expands human trafficking Medical Safe Haven program to Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s scholarships available for Explorer Program participants
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is offering scholarships available to all current Explorer Program participants following a $100,000 endowment fund established by the department's Benevolent Posse. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s scholarships available for Explorer Program participants appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
sitelinesb.com
New 800 Santa Barbara Luxury Apartments 80% Leased
If you’ve been waiting to tour the luxurious Downtown Santa Barbara apartments at 800 Santa Barbara, there’s no more time to delay: only a few studio and one-bedroom apartments remain. Located just steps from Santa Barbara’s best dining, a 15-minute stroll to our pristine beaches, and a few...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County Education Office Bestows Top Honors on Six County Teachers Who Exemplify Excellence in Education
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara County – The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) has announced the selection of three Distinguished Mentors and three Distinguished New Educators who will be honored at the ninth annual A Salute to Teachers gala in November hosted by SBCEO and founding co-sponsor, Cox Communications, with support from other generous sponsors.
Daily Nexus
IVFP’s “No Open Container” campaign returns to Isla Vista
With fall quarter around the corner, Isla Vista Foot Patrol is preparing for a “No Open Container” campaign to educate incoming students on the Santa Barbara County ordinance that bans open containers from public areas of the community. “Each year we have a new group of residents living...
Santa Barbara Independent
Charges Dismissed Against UCSB Student Accused of Planting Hidden Cameras
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has dropped all charges against UC Santa Barbara student Justin Asinobi, who was arrested in February for allegedly planting hidden recording devices in other people’s homes. Isla Vista Foot Patrol (IVFP) arrested Asinobi in his home on February 16, after an...
Customers raise money after generator stolen from Santa Maria food truck
The owner of Beth's Tamales and Tacos says the generator for her food truck was stolen last Thursday night, temporarily halting their operations.
whereverfamily.com
Santa Barbara Off the Beaten Path: Best Beach Spots
When visiting a city like Santa Barbara, spending some time at the beach is an absolute necessity, especially for family travelers. But with so many beautiful beaches to choose from, where do you begin?. For a classic day at the beach, head to East Beach. While this might be the...
KSBW.com
How to watch SpaceX's Tuesday night Falcon 9 launch from Central Coast
LOMPOC, Calif. — SpaceX is planning another launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday night. The Falcon 9 launch of 46 Starlink satellites is set for 10:40 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 4 East. The satellites will join the Starlink constellation, a space-based broadband...
'Upgraded Santa Barbara' vision for La Bahia luxury hotel, aiming for 2024 opening across from Boardwalk
Ensemble Real Estate Investments exec Michael Moskowitz says his company plans to steer away from heavy-handed Spanish Colonial design on the planned 155-room hotel and attempt to "thread the needle" between modern amenities and honoring the site's history and Santa Cruz's unique character.
Kin Bakeshop grows its business and loyal following
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More 100 people lined up last Saturday morning, as they have nearly every Saturday for about a year, eager to get their hands -- and mouths -- on fresh, specialty donuts. "So worth the wait!" said Courtney Hazard. Alexa Root (left) and Courtney Hazard (right) holding a Yuzu Matcha donut and The post Kin Bakeshop grows its business and loyal following appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
