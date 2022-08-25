ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Yardbarker

NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list

Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Person
Russell Wilson
Yardbarker

Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver

Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right

To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos Releasing Six Players

CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Insider: 49ers 'completely botched' Jimmy Garoppolo situation

It became clear coming off the final weekend of August that the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and any other would-be buyers were not going to send the San Francisco 49ers any noteworthy assets this summer to land veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before Garoppolo's $24.2 million base salary for 2022 became guaranteed ahead of the upcoming regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson tweets about status of contract talks

Time is running out for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to agree to a long-term contract before the start of the regular season. On Monday, the quarterback dropped a bit of a hint about where talks stand right now. In a tweet, Jackson suggested that the Ravens’ best offer...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson named 'overrated' player ahead of 2022 NFL season

Russell Wilson is on the cusp of beginning his first season as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos following a blockbuster offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks that caught many by surprise. On paper, Wilson is one of the truly elite signal-callers in the game today. Per Pro-Football-Reference numbers,...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Josh Gordon Comments On His Release

It must have been tough for the Kansas City Chiefs to cut wide receiver Josh Gordon. After all, he became one of the finest people who donned that uniform in recent years. However, football reality dictates that players must deliver on the field, no matter how much they are loved by fans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Titans Might Have A QB Controversy On Their Hands

The Tennessee Titans went out on a limb and selected Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This was a surprise pick, mostly because Willis was not expected to fall that far. Despite having Ryan Tannehill the Titans gave Willis a chance. Now, they might have...
NASHVILLE, TN

