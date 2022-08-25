JOESPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — As the Rum Creek Fire continues to grow over the last few days, there has been more additional services and resources to help combat the fire. The Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) sent five task forces and Crew 30 to engage in firefighting at Rum Creek. According to OSFM, These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO