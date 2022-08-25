ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Fallen firefighter honored, memorialized in Medford

Jackson County, OR — The Rogue Valley community came together to honor fallen wildland firefighter Logan Taylor on Monday, Aug. 29. Friends, family and hundreds of his firefighting brethren came to Harry & David Field in Medford for a procession and memorial ceremony to celebrate a life gone too soon, after Taylor was killed on Aug. 18 fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
MEDFORD, OR
KVAL

Oregon nursing shortages impact critical care

SALEM, Ore. — Nursing shortages are making it difficult for patients to get critical care, like dialysis. Raina Dunne says six months ago her dialysis clinic started to re-schedule her regular lifesaving care visits. "Saying we don't have enough people to run dialysis; you can just wait," she said,...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon receives $2 million in Specialty Crop Block Grant funds

On Tuesday, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) awarded over $2 million in Fiscal Year 2022 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) funding to Oregon. The grant will help the Oregon Department of Agriculture fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Resources continue to be sent to fight the Rum Creek Fire

JOESPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — As the Rum Creek Fire continues to grow over the last few days, there has been more additional services and resources to help combat the fire. The Oregon Office of State Marshal (OSFM) sent five task forces and Crew 30 to engage in firefighting at Rum Creek. According to OSFM, These resources were mobilized from within Oregon through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System (OFMAS).
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Victims in Bend grocery store shooting were Army veterans

PORTLAND, Ore. — Both of the men shot and killed in the Safeway shooting in Bend on Sunday were U.S. Army veterans. Glenn Edward Bennett, 84, was shot near the entrance. A GoFundMe page has been set up in his honor. It had already raised more than $10,000 as of Monday afternoon.
BEND, OR
KVAL

Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KVAL

Bend shooting reignites conversations about Oregon gun control measure

PORTLAND, Ore. — The deadly shooting in Bend on Sunday shook Oregon communities and shone a light back on the call for stricter gun control measures. In a briefing Monday, Bend police said the shooter shot and killed two people at a Safeway, using an AR-15-style rifle. Then he shot and killed himself.
BEND, OR
KVAL

Bend shooter bought guns legally, worked at store, police say

BEND, Ore. — The gunman who shot and killed two people at a Bend Safeway on Sunday worked at the store for a short time, and he got his three guns legally, buying them himself, the Bend Police Department said Tuesday, releasing new details in the shooting that shook this central Oregon town to its core.
BEND, OR
KVAL

ODOT begins construction work on Beltline to replace median barriers

EUGENE, Ore. — On August 28, the Oregon Department of Transportation began work on Beltline highway, working West from Coburg Road towards River Road. ODOT says they're replacing the existing median barrier with new 42" tall barriers. They say this project will complete many elements of prior projects they...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Three killed, including suspected gunman, in shooting at Bend shopping center off Hwy 20

BEND, Ore. — Police in Bend, Oregon say three people are dead after shooting at The Forum shopping center on Sunday night, saying the suspected gunman is among those killed. A Bend Police spokesperson said people started calling 911 shortly after 7 p.m. to report gunfire at the shopping center, which is off Highway 20 at the Southeast 27th Street intersection.
BEND, OR
KVAL

Governor of Oregon declares state of emergency due to imminent wildfire threat

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency on Saturday, due to the imminent threat of wildfire across Oregon. With wildfire behavior increasing across the state, and with the threat of fire not likely to recede in the near future, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources," said Governor Kate Brown. "I issued this emergency declaration to ensure every resource is made available for firefighting efforts and to the crews striving to protect our state.
OREGON STATE

