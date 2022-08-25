Read full article on original website
Wildfire risk soars on Cape, Coast and Islands as drought worsens
The severe drought gripping the region has significantly increased the risk of wildfire on the Cape, the Coast, and the Islands, the state’s top fire warden says. Already this year, 110 wildfires on the Cape have burned about 20 acres total, but that relatively small number is largely thanks to the efforts of local fire departments. About a half dozen fires have burned from Falmouth to Brewster in the first half of August, alone.
Eric Lesser carries the western Massachusetts banner into lieutenant governor primary
Not many candidates for statewide office usually hail from western Massachusetts. And those that do run don't usually have success. But state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow is trying to change that. Lesser is running against Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Acton state Rep. Tami Gouveia for the Democratic nomination...
Maine continues free school meals even though federal program is ending
When the pandemic upended schools in 2020, the federal government made school meals free for every child. That policy is ending this fall. But in a few states, including Maine, lawmakers have decided to make free meals permanent moving forward. Maine Public Radio's Robbie Feinberg visited one lunch room to see the impact of the change.
