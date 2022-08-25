ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KSBW.com

Oil and gas workers feel left out of Newsom's California climate push

As California lawmakers debate Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last-minute climate action requests, the leader of a major gas and oil advocacy group says it has been left out of the conversation. "I’m very concerned," said Catherine Reheis-Boyd, president of the Western States Petroleum Association. "I’ve been doing this for over...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Victims identified in deadly Santa Clarita crash

Two of the three victims killed in a fiery crash in Santa Clarita were identified by officials Monday. The collision involving a white BMW and an older model blue Chevrolet Suburban occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Two of the […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

3 dead, 2 injured in Santa Clarita crash

Three people are dead and two were critically injured after a traffic collision in Santa Clarita. The crash occurred at 4:11 p.m. at San Francisquito Canyon and Riverview roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Footage from the scene shows a white BMW and an older blue SUV that collided and remain smashed […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KSBW.com

Mississippi governor declares emergency as main water facility fails

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's capital city lacks enough water pressure to fight fires, flush toilets and meet other critical needs because its main water treatment facility began failing Monday, the governor said — a problem officials blame on longstanding water system problems and this week's river flooding. The...
JACKSON, MS
SFGate

California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

Gov. Newsom signs bill in support of families of fallen officers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Newsom has signed Senate Bill 850, ensuring families of fallen officers receive their full survival benefits regardless of family structure. The legislation was authored by Sen. John Laird in honor of Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who was fatally shot in an ambush on June 6, 2020, while responding to a call for service.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
pasadenanow.com

New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday

Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
PASADENA, CA
