TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio has always been a part of the space program, with astronauts like John Glenn and Neil Armstrong hailing from the Buckeye state. Today, there’s a test facility named for Neil in Erie County, and it’s playing an important role in NASA’s new Artemis Program that is working to get people back to the moon. The site used to be called Plum Brook Station, and it’s aided in the success of numerous space missions for decades now.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO