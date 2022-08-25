Read full article on original website
Beagles from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia now living in NW Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a huge operation involving thousands of dogs at a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. About 4,0000 beagles were released from the facility because of the work of the Humane Society of the United States. Some of those dogs are beginning a new life here in Toledo.
TFRD seeking applicants for upcoming Toledo Fire recruit class
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is recruiting for the upcoming Toledo Fire Recruit Class. The class is slated to begin in 2023. Interested candidates can complete the three-step application. The maximum age for new applicants is 40 years old. The application process includes a TFRD...
School district condemns racist homecoming invite
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
Toledo Humane Society takes in beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia
Fight in Liquor Cabinet parking lot on Secor Rd. Prosecutors are considering criminal charges after a dinged door incident turned into a fight in the Liquor Cabinet parking lot, police said. Updated: 1 hour ago. 8/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Man facing murder charge in death of Erica Cole. Updated:...
Building Better Schools: St. Ursula Arrows’ breaks big record
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Class is in session at St. Ursula Academy and this year the arrows are breaking a big record. The academy is enjoying its highest enrollment in 15 years. “Honestly it’s God who gives the growth,” said principal Nichole Flores. In 2018, the school was...
8-year-old Toledo girl with rare form of leukemia granted trip to Orlando
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At only 8 years old, Averyana Monroe is a cancer survivor. The 3rd grader at Emmanuel Christian in Toledo has AML. It took the life of her twin sister when they had just turned 3. Averyana continued on. Her leukemia went into remission, but recently, it...
13abc Big Story: Cybersecurity
NASA testing Artemis equipment in Sandusky
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio has always been a part of the space program, with astronauts like John Glenn and Neil Armstrong hailing from the Buckeye state. Today, there’s a test facility named for Neil in Erie County, and it’s playing an important role in NASA’s new Artemis Program that is working to get people back to the moon. The site used to be called Plum Brook Station, and it’s aided in the success of numerous space missions for decades now.
Lucas County Commissioners award $100,000 in grants to community-based organizations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners is awarding a total of $100,000 in grants to local community-based organizations. The Lucas County Commissioners announced on Tuesday, that 10 local organizations will receive $10,000 in funding for their efforts to serve the youth, families, and individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.
Lucas County Opiate Coalition to hold event honoring Overdose Awareness Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Opiate Coalition is hosting an event to raise awareness surrounding International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. According to The Lucas County Health Department, 276 people in Lucas County died as a result of opioid related overdose and injury in 2021. Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity to remember those we have lost to drug overdose.
TARTA to launch on-demand microtransit pilot program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announced plans to launch a microstransit pilot program for the county on Monday. TARTA credited a $3.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for its latest innovation. The on-demand microtransit pilot will be launched in the first quarter...
Contract to be signed for Ida Public Schools safety assessment
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ida Public Schools Superintendent David Eack is holding a contract signing press conference for a safety assessment within the school district, with help from the American Threat Assessment and Protection (ATAP). Eack and ATAP will work with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, local first responders and...
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
First Solar announces $185 million expansion for NW Ohio factories
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First Solar said it will invest $185 million in upgrading and expanding its Northwest Ohio manufacturing footprint, currently the largest vertically-integrated complex of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, by 0.9 GWDC. As part of its plans, First Solar will invest in expanding the capacity of...
Feel Good Friday: Good News on the Greens
POINT PLACE, Ohio (WTVG) - At 91-years-young, Stan Bishop looks very comfortable on a golf course. You would never guess that it’s a hobby he picked up only after retirement. “I never picked a club up until I was 66 and i haven’t put it down since,” recalled Bishop,...
Gov. DeWine at Mud Hens game, promotes Imagination Library
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend the Toledo Mud Hens baseball game to promote enrollment in Dolly Patron’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The Mud Hens game begins at 2:05 p.m. at the Fifth Third Arena and they are playing...
Ohio EPA holding public meeting on Fostoria landfill air permit proposal
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Environmental Agency is holding a public meeting this week regarding the Sunny Farms Landfill in Seneca County. The Ohio EPA announced the public meeting to discuss the proposed renewal of the air pollution operating permit for the Fostoria landfill is happening Thursday, August 25, at Stacy’s Place in Fostoria. It starts at 6:00 p.m. The news release said it will give a presentation about the permitting process and then answer questions from the public, with a hearing to follow.
Fire severely damages Sylvania condos
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
Cedar Point now hiring for HalloWeekends
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is currently hiring for more than 250 positions for HalloWeekends this year. The 25th HalloWeekends fall family event at Cedar Point begins on Thursday, Sept. 15. Cedar Point says there are over 250 positions available both inside and outside the park with pay starting...
TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
