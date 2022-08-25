ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TFRD seeking applicants for upcoming Toledo Fire recruit class

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department is recruiting for the upcoming Toledo Fire Recruit Class. The class is slated to begin in 2023. Interested candidates can complete the three-step application. The maximum age for new applicants is 40 years old. The application process includes a TFRD...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

School district condemns racist homecoming invite

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Humane Society takes in beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia

Fight in Liquor Cabinet parking lot on Secor Rd. Prosecutors are considering criminal charges after a dinged door incident turned into a fight in the Liquor Cabinet parking lot, police said. Updated: 1 hour ago. 8/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Man facing murder charge in death of Erica Cole. Updated:...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Building Better Schools: St. Ursula Arrows’ breaks big record

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Class is in session at St. Ursula Academy and this year the arrows are breaking a big record. The academy is enjoying its highest enrollment in 15 years. “Honestly it’s God who gives the growth,” said principal Nichole Flores. In 2018, the school was...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Cybersecurity

Toledo Humane Society takes in beagles from mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Fight in Liquor Cabinet parking lot on Secor Rd. Prosecutors are considering criminal charges after a dinged door incident turned into a fight in the Liquor Cabinet parking lot, police said.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

NASA testing Artemis equipment in Sandusky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio has always been a part of the space program, with astronauts like John Glenn and Neil Armstrong hailing from the Buckeye state. Today, there’s a test facility named for Neil in Erie County, and it’s playing an important role in NASA’s new Artemis Program that is working to get people back to the moon. The site used to be called Plum Brook Station, and it’s aided in the success of numerous space missions for decades now.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Opiate Coalition to hold event honoring Overdose Awareness Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Opiate Coalition is hosting an event to raise awareness surrounding International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. According to The Lucas County Health Department, 276 people in Lucas County died as a result of opioid related overdose and injury in 2021. Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity to remember those we have lost to drug overdose.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TARTA to launch on-demand microtransit pilot program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority announced plans to launch a microstransit pilot program for the county on Monday. TARTA credited a $3.2 million grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation for its latest innovation. The on-demand microtransit pilot will be launched in the first quarter...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Contract to be signed for Ida Public Schools safety assessment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ida Public Schools Superintendent David Eack is holding a contract signing press conference for a safety assessment within the school district, with help from the American Threat Assessment and Protection (ATAP). Eack and ATAP will work with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, local first responders and...
TOLEDO, OH
NewsBreak
Education
13abc.com

Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
DEFIANCE, OH
13abc.com

First Solar announces $185 million expansion for NW Ohio factories

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - First Solar said it will invest $185 million in upgrading and expanding its Northwest Ohio manufacturing footprint, currently the largest vertically-integrated complex of its kind in the Western Hemisphere, by 0.9 GWDC. As part of its plans, First Solar will invest in expanding the capacity of...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Good News on the Greens

POINT PLACE, Ohio (WTVG) - At 91-years-young, Stan Bishop looks very comfortable on a golf course. You would never guess that it’s a hobby he picked up only after retirement. “I never picked a club up until I was 66 and i haven’t put it down since,” recalled Bishop,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Gov. DeWine at Mud Hens game, promotes Imagination Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine will attend the Toledo Mud Hens baseball game to promote enrollment in Dolly Patron’s Imagination Library of Ohio. The Mud Hens game begins at 2:05 p.m. at the Fifth Third Arena and they are playing...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio EPA holding public meeting on Fostoria landfill air permit proposal

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Environmental Agency is holding a public meeting this week regarding the Sunny Farms Landfill in Seneca County. The Ohio EPA announced the public meeting to discuss the proposed renewal of the air pollution operating permit for the Fostoria landfill is happening Thursday, August 25, at Stacy’s Place in Fostoria. It starts at 6:00 p.m. The news release said it will give a presentation about the permitting process and then answer questions from the public, with a hearing to follow.
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

Fire severely damages Sylvania condos

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A condominium was severely damaged following a fire on Heidaway Lane, Monday evening. According to Sylvania Fire Department, the fire is under investigation. Officials confirmed two occupants and a pet were in one of the condos during the incident. No occupants or firefighters were injured. This...
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Cedar Point now hiring for HalloWeekends

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point is currently hiring for more than 250 positions for HalloWeekends this year. The 25th HalloWeekends fall family event at Cedar Point begins on Thursday, Sept. 15. Cedar Point says there are over 250 positions available both inside and outside the park with pay starting...
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Toledo man arrested in Douglas Rd. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he shot a woman, sending her to the hospital Monday night. It happened in the 4100 block of Douglas Road around 6:30 p.m. Monday night. Police say 71-year-old Robert Demars shot a 37-year--old woman in the spine after an altercation between them inside the home.
TOLEDO, OH

