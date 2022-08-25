Read full article on original website
kq2.com
International Overdose Awareness event to be held at Felix Street Square
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) International Overdose Awareness Day is coming up on August 31. The day spreads the message that the tragedy of overdose is preventable and also honors those who provide support. "The purpose of it is to create a better understanding of overdose, reduce stigma associated with drug use...
kq2.com
Program provides anonymous way to report student safety concerns
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As kids head back to school, Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to remind students of a confidential program to report concerns. Courage2ReportMO provides a safe and anonymous way to report any concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others at school. Some of these concerns may...
kq2.com
SJSD teacher wins grant
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Carden Park Elementary teacher Alycen Shewell has been awarded a $500 grant from the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. Shewell, a 6th grade teacher, will use the money for her world geography class purchasing archeological artifacts, books and virtual reality field trips. "I am just so appreciative and...
kq2.com
Two people injured following motorcycle crash Tuesday
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning. St. Joseph police say the motorcycle was traveling east on Frederick and the SUV was traveling west on Frederick. The SUV attempted to turn south onto 36th street when the two vehicles...
kq2.com
Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash victim identified
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The identity of the driver of a motorcycle that was killed in a crash Sunday has been identified. A police spokesperson says James McNemee, 40, died on scene after a traffic accident at the intersection of 10th Street and Frederick Avenue. Police say that the motorcycle was...
kq2.com
James J. Wilson
James J. Wilson, 100, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. He was born April 17, 1922 in Atchison, Kansas to James and Frankie (Brassfield) Wilson. He grew up in Atchison, where he worked in CC Camps during the Depression and later on as a landscaper for Hilligoss Greenhouse.
kq2.com
One person dead after accident at 10th and Frederick
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An accident involving a motorcycle and a car this afternoon ended with at least one fatality at the 10th street and Frederick avenue intersection. The St. Joseph Police Department says a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Frederick, reports were the motorcycle was excessively speeding. The motorcycle entered the intersection at 10th street on a red light and hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules street onto Frederick going eastbound.
kq2.com
Norman L. Barnett
Norman L. Barnett, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. He was born June 9, 1928 in Muscotah, Kansas to Samuel and Margaret (Thomas) Barnett. Norman married Nancy E. Marshall on October 1, 1971. They shared nearly 51 years of marriage. As a longtime member of St. Paul...
kq2.com
Emily Ann Harris
Emily Ann Harris 50, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her home in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born January 24, 1972 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Patricia and Roger Dowell. She graduated from Benton High School and Vaterott college studying Medical Terminology. She married Ricky Harris on June 19, 1999 and he survives of the home. Emily worked at Easter Seals Midwest as a caretaker. She enjoyed bowling, going to the casino, canoeing, fishing, and loved spending with her family and friends, and planning family dinners. Survivors include, husband, Ricky Harris of the home, her parents, Patricia & Roger Dowell, St Joseph, MO, daughters, Kayla Dowell and Century Harris, brother, Richard Dowell, nephews, Colton and Nate Dowell, father and in laws, Donald & Dorothy Harris, as well as a host of other family and friends. Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Friday, September 2, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Danny Weiser officiating, the family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Emily Ann Harris Memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
kq2.com
Angela M. Nasilowski
Angela M. Nasilowski, 48, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. She was born March 3, 1974 in St. Joseph to Stanley Nasilowski and Patricia A. Hoffman. Angela liked to watch the Chiefs. She loved her dogs and all things Harley-Davidson. She was preceded in death by her...
kq2.com
Garold William Fuston
Garold William Fuston, 89, of St. Joseph, went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born March 10, 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Clayton and Violet (Bettis) Fuston. He served in the U.S. Army at Fort Carson, Colorado. He then worked and retired from...
kq2.com
Mary A. Kahlstorf
Mary A. Kahlstorf, 87, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Mary was born October 10, 1934 to Henry and Opal (Barr) Nothnagel in Shelbyville, MO. She attended Red Star School House and Shelbyville High School. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Reverend Alfred Kahlstorf; son...
kq2.com
Shirley Marie Kerns
Shirley Marie Kerns, 83, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 in St. Joseph. She was born February 11, 1939 in St. Joseph, daughter of Violet (Toothman) and John Barger. She attended Lafayette High School. Shirley retired from Quaker Oats. She enjoyed shopping, and going antiquing and to flee markets. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Shirley was preceded in death by husband, Leonard "Sam" Kerns in 2015, her parents, and granddaughter, Brandy Henderson. Survivors include: children, Mark (Deanne) Lofts, Brenda (Jeff) Drennen, and Kathy (Shawn) Waitkoss all of St. Joseph, her beloved dog, Willy, grandchildren, Nikki Davis, Brandon Henderson, Kortney (Derek) Ptomey, Bryson Waitkoss, Collin (Sadee) Lofts, and Kylie (Tyler) Clark, great-grandchildren, Jaslynn, Brevin, Bristol, and Blaklee.
kq2.com
James Kenneth Pankau Jr.
James K. Pankau Jr., 75, of St Joseph, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at his home. He was born December 29, 1946 in St. Joseph, son of Goldie and James Pankau. He attended Lafayette High School. He married Harlene Spillman on May 1, 1981. Jim was a US Air Force Veteran. He worked at Quaker Oats, retiring after nearly 25 years. He loved dirt track racing, working in his yard, especially hunting moles, and spending time with his kids. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, John Jacobs. Survivors include: wife, Harlene Pankau of the home, son, Chad Price of Agency, MO, daughter, Lorie Graves of IN, sister, Linda Smith of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Brittany (Wes) Jones, Lauren Daniels, Birdie Healey, and Calem Graves, great-grandchildren, James, Jordan, Josie, Laile, Layton, and Ellie, and numerous nieces and nephews.
kq2.com
Rosie Miller
Rosie Miller, (Catherine Rose Ann), 72, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on August 24, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She attended St. James Catholic School and Benton High School. On November 8, 1968, she married the love of her life, Michael A. Miller. She was a stay at home mom until her children graduated high school and then worked at The Family Planning Center for over ten years.
