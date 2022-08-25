ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Crews work quickly to mitigate chemical spill in Lodi

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

8/25/22

LODI – Authorities say no hazardous material got into the city's drainage system after a spill in Lodi Thursday morning.

Scene of the spill. Lodi Fire Department

Lodi Fire says their crews responded to the 2300 block of Maggio Circle for a Hazmat situation.

At the scene, crews discovered that a "mild corrosive cleaner" had spilled out of a machine.

About 60-75 gallons of cleaner was spilled.

First responders were able to mitigate the leak and environmental health workers took over. Officials say no product got into Lodi's drainage system.

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

