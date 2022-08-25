Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Glitter Glamper adds sparkle to the Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9's Shayne Wells stops by the Glitter Glamper at the Minnesota State Fair. The vendor helps add a little sparkle to the fair, for everyone from kids to bearded men.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair: Farmer magician Rhonda Ross Swanson
Rhonda Ross Swanson is a farmer, and a magician. Does it get any better than that? She visited FOX 9's set to do some magic tricks and talk about her shows at the State Fair.
fox9.com
The Flyin' Hawaiian at the Minnesota State Fair
Sara Kunz, a Minnesotan, is the Flyin' Hawaiian, and performs at the Minnesota State Fair. Her performance includes a mix of acrobatic hula hoop performances, contortion skills and interactive clowning. She stopped by FOX 9 to preview her act.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair: Making healthy eating choices at the fair
Between everything that’s deep fried and on a stick, where can people looking for something a little lighter eat at the fair? FOX 9’s crew spoke with registered dietitian Rachel Schrom to find out.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair: Fraser sensory building features new exhibits and spaces
The Fraser Sensory Building features all new sensory tools this year at the State Fair to activate a variety of senses for guests. FOX 9 took a minute to learn about them!
fox9.com
Fewer buses heading to Minnesota State Fair
Fewer buses are heading to the Minnesota State Fair on the weekdays, as SouthWest Transit has cut service to the fair on Monday-Wednesday. This could add to parking woes at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
fox9.com
A Fox 9 junior correspondent shows us vegan options at the Minnesota State Fair
It's a Fox 9 tradition: every year, we send junior correspondents to the Minnesota State Fair to help us see the Great Together through the eyes of young people. On Saturday, 13-year-old Madeline Bowring showed us some of the vegan food options at the fair that are healthy and also good for the environment.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair: Public safety concerns limited so far
Halfway through the Minnesota State Fair and no major incidents have been reported so far. FOX 9 spoke with State Fair Police Department Chief Ron Knafla about everything that’s gone into keeping the public safe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend
(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
fox9.com
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got a lot closer to the action than they bargained for this weekend. Christopher Thornton, who was attending his very first rodeo, said a bull had just been moved into a chute when it broke through the side and leaped toward the audience in the stands.
fox9.com
What to do if severe weather hits the Minnesota State Fair
Officials at the Minnesota State Fair say their goal when severe weather hits is to make sure people are protected from it. They have a plan in place, and it includes emergency storm shelters.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Is the lack of debates in the Minnesota governor's race unusual?
(FOX 9) - Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen alleges that DFL Gov. Tim Walz is avoiding debates in this year's Minnesota governor's race, while Walz says the pace of scheduling debates isn't unusual. Jensen initially accused Walz of canceling debates, a claim he has since backed off from. Now, Jensen...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Sunshine and highs in the 80s Tuesday, Wednesday
(FOX 9) - There's going to be a lot of sunshine ahead for at least the next couple of days. Tuesday is looking gorgeous, with sunshine and highs in the 80s in the Twin Cities, marking the fifth consecutive day with a high at 80 degrees. Highs across Minnesota are mostly in the upper 70s or around 80 degrees.
fox9.com
Behind the scenes: How a Pronto Pup is made
Pronto Pups are celebrating its 75 anniversary at the Minnesota State Fair this year. FOX 9's Cody Matz takes us behind the scenes at the fair to see what goes into making this fair favorite.
fox9.com
SNAP assistance will increase availability to many Minnesota families soon
(FOX 9) - Minnesota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is set to raise its income limit beginning Sept. 1. An additional 1,400 households may be eligible to begin or continue receiving existing SNAP assistance – even if their income has risen – due to the threshold increasing from 165% of the federal poverty line to 200%, according to a press release.
fox9.com
Walz says claim about pandemic school closures 'taken out of context'
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz says Republicans are taking his claim that students missed little time in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic out of context. During a weekend interview on WCCO-TV, Walz said 80% of students missed fewer than 10 days of in-person learning. Walz...
fox9.com
5 tornadoes confirmed across Dakota County, Ramsey County
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - The National Weather Service has confirmed 5 tornadoes touched down in the Twin Cities metro Saturday night. More severe weather is in the forecast Sunday night, with a tornado watch until midnight. Track storms live with us at fox9.com/live. A tornado in Ramsey County...
fox9.com
Housing officials announce $15M to help Minnesota seniors stay in their homes
(FOX 9) - More money is on the way to help older Minnesotans stay in their homes. U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge was in Minneapolis on Monday to announce $15 million to help senior citizens stay in their homes through the Older Adult Home Modification Grant Program.
fox9.com
Minnesota State Fair severe weather plan: Officials close rides, halt live music
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Officials at the Minnesota State Fair say their goal when severe weather hits is to make sure people are protected from it. That means closing down rides and halting live music, which has already happened this Fair. "The best advice is obviously get into...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Gorgeous week ahead with sunshine, falling humidity
(FOX 9) - It's a calm start to the workweek after a weekend of severe weather in the Twin Cities metro. A cold front moved into the area after the storms, allowing a westerly front to kick in. This will help dew points fall over the next 12 hours. The high on Monday will be around 80 degrees and sunny with dew points falling into the 50s in the Twin Cities metro.
Comments / 0