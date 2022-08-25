ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

fox9.com

The Flyin' Hawaiian at the Minnesota State Fair

Sara Kunz, a Minnesotan, is the Flyin' Hawaiian, and performs at the Minnesota State Fair. Her performance includes a mix of acrobatic hula hoop performances, contortion skills and interactive clowning. She stopped by FOX 9 to preview her act.
fox9.com

Fewer buses heading to Minnesota State Fair

Fewer buses are heading to the Minnesota State Fair on the weekdays, as SouthWest Transit has cut service to the fair on Monday-Wednesday. This could add to parking woes at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 6 things happening this Labor Day weekend

(FOX 9) - Check out these alternatives to the Minnesota State Fair to help plan your weekend activities. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Flower Festival:. Afton Apple 14421 90th St. S, Hastings. September 3 and September 4. Tickets: $5 per person. Head to...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Sunshine and highs in the 80s Tuesday, Wednesday

(FOX 9) - There's going to be a lot of sunshine ahead for at least the next couple of days. Tuesday is looking gorgeous, with sunshine and highs in the 80s in the Twin Cities, marking the fifth consecutive day with a high at 80 degrees. Highs across Minnesota are mostly in the upper 70s or around 80 degrees.
fox9.com

SNAP assistance will increase availability to many Minnesota families soon

(FOX 9) - Minnesota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, is set to raise its income limit beginning Sept. 1. An additional 1,400 households may be eligible to begin or continue receiving existing SNAP assistance – even if their income has risen – due to the threshold increasing from 165% of the federal poverty line to 200%, according to a press release.
fox9.com

Walz says claim about pandemic school closures 'taken out of context'

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz says Republicans are taking his claim that students missed little time in the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic out of context. During a weekend interview on WCCO-TV, Walz said 80% of students missed fewer than 10 days of in-person learning. Walz...
fox9.com

5 tornadoes confirmed across Dakota County, Ramsey County

St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - The National Weather Service has confirmed 5 tornadoes touched down in the Twin Cities metro Saturday night. More severe weather is in the forecast Sunday night, with a tornado watch until midnight. Track storms live with us at fox9.com/live. A tornado in Ramsey County...
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Gorgeous week ahead with sunshine, falling humidity

(FOX 9) - It's a calm start to the workweek after a weekend of severe weather in the Twin Cities metro. A cold front moved into the area after the storms, allowing a westerly front to kick in. This will help dew points fall over the next 12 hours. The high on Monday will be around 80 degrees and sunny with dew points falling into the 50s in the Twin Cities metro.
