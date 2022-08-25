Police sergeant accused of coerced ‘sexual relations’ while on duty

The Iowa Attorney General's Office is considering criminal charges against former Sgt. Daniel McGinnis. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

A sergeant of the Denison Police Department recently resigned amid allegations that he had sexual relations with two women while on duty, according to documents filed with the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.

One of the encounters was consensual, and one was “by coercion,” the Denison police chief reported to the academy.

Former Sgt. Daniel McGinnis resigned from his post on Aug. 9, about two weeks after one of the women filed a complaint against him, Police Chief Brandon Rinnan said.

The complaint was lodged on July 23, and McGinnis was placed on administrative leave shortly thereafter pending an investigation into the allegation, Rinnan said.

It’s unclear what spurred McGinnis’ resignation during the investigation. He could not be reached to comment for this article. The city describes the resignation as “voluntary” and has declined to reveal further details about the alleged coerced sexual encounter.

The “voluntary” distinction is significant because Denison would be required by Iowa law to disclose the details of what led to the resignation if the western Iowa city had threatened to fire him before the resignation.

“Sgt. McGinnis chose to resign prior to the city completing an investigation,” said Matt Brick, a Des Moines attorney who represents the city, in his denial of Iowa Capital Dispatch’s request for those details. “This was a standard resignation as, at no time did city staff meet with Sgt. McGinnis to give him the choice of resigning or being terminated as a result of the investigation findings.”

Public entities have used that gray area of the law — whether the threat of termination must be explicitly articulated by the employer — to withhold the details of resignations that happen during investigations into their employees’ conduct. A change to Iowa Open Records Law in 2017 requires public employers to provide the “documented reasons and rationale for the resignation in lieu of termination, the discharge, or the demotion.”

In 2018, for example, Des Moines Public Schools was investigating a sexual harassment claim against a longtime physical education teacher and, during the investigation, gave him “a copy of the changes made to” the Open Records Law, according to documents associated with an unemployment benefits appeal. The investigation had been ongoing for more than a month, but the teacher resigned the same day he viewed those changes to the law — which might have revealed his alleged conduct publicly — without a verbal threat of termination from the district. The administrative law judge who ruled he was ineligible for the benefits concluded that his resignation was voluntary.

However, Denison’s police chief, in a “change of status” report to the law enforcement academy, described McGinnis’ resignation as “in lieu of termination,” according to that report.

The academy requires such notifications from police departments when officers are hired, leave or have a change of rank. They are an important notice for the academy to consider whether to revoke or suspend the certifications of law enforcement officers. Those certifications are required for employment in Iowa police jobs. Iowa Capital Dispatch obtained McGinnis’ change of status form through a public records request.

After Iowa Capital Dispatch indicated to Brick, the city’s attorney, how Rinnan had described McGinnis’ resignation and again asked for more details about it, Rinnan submitted an amended form to the academy that said the resignation was “voluntary.”

But both forms included the potential reason for the resignation: accusations of unspecified sexual relations with two women — one “by consent and one by coercion” — while he was on duty. Rinnan noted that McGinnis is not related to either of the women.

“At this time the administrative report is incomplete,” Rinnan wrote on the form, and he checked a box that said he didn’t know whether the alleged conduct was sufficient for the revocation or suspension of McGinnis’ certification.

Rinnan declined to comment further on the findings of the internal investigation but said it has concluded. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is investigating the accusations but has not yet decided whether it might charge McGinnis with a crime, said Lynn Hicks, a spokesperson for the office.

Someone who performs a “sex act” in Iowa “by force or against the will of the other person” is guilty of felony sexual abuse that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison under state law.

Someone who threatens another person in a “sexually motivated” way can be charged with felony extortion, a conviction for which is punishable by up to five years in prison.

McGinnis had been working for Denison since 2016 and earned an annual salary of about $63,000, according to city records.

