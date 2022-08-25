Read full article on original website
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
Two new Salad and Go locations coming to Frisco
Salad and Go is opening two locations in Frisco. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go is opening two new locations in Frisco this September. The first, located at 7310 Preston Road, will open Sept. 2. The second, located at 355 Lebanon Road, will open during the week of Sept. 19, with an exact date to be determined. The drive-thru restaurant chain aims “to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all,” according to a spokesperson. Salad and Go offers nine salads and wraps; hand-crafted lemonades and teas; and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service, according to the spokesperson. The company was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, and operates nearly 60 locations across Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas. www.saladandgo.com/locations/
Cookie Society in Frisco continues to grow, introduce new products
The Cookie Society in Frisco has been open since April 2020. (Colby Farr/Community Impact Newspaper) A trip to New York and a National Football League team of taste-testers were elements of inspiration for what would become the Cookie Society, according to husband-and-wife co-owners Jeff and Marissa Allen. Marissa began her...
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym now open in Plano
We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym opened its new Plano location in July. (Courtesy We Rock The Spectrum) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym held a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise—owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering, and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner—offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com.
Fork & Fire restaurant set to open this fall at McKinney’s Hub 121
Fork & Fire is opening its second location in McKinney's Hub 121. (Courtesy Fork & Fire) Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121 is expected to open in early October, said Jason Graman, owner of Fork & Fire in Plano. The McKinney location is set to open at 7540 SH 121 and will offer a fine-casual setting with many of the same menu items as the Plano location, Graman said. Menu items from the Plano location include salads, street tacos, Faroe Island salmon, wings, pastrami egg rolls and more. The McKinney restaurant will also offer an expansive patio that will overlook the green space provided at Hub 121. www.forkandfire.com.
Blue Star Smiles dentist office opens in Frisco
The dental office opened in Frisco on June 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Blue Star Smiles opened June 20 in Frisco. The dental office, located at 3031 Preston Road, Ste. 500, offers treatments such as cleanings, extractions, implants, pediatric dentistry and dental emergency services. 469-284-0529. www.bluestarsmiles.com. Reporter, Frisco-McKinney. Shelbie joined Community...
Torchy's Taco planning third location in Fort Worth
Torchy's Taco is opening a third location in Fort Worth. Construction starts in November. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states that an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. Once the third location opens, the only cities with more Torchy’s Tacos than Fort Worth will be San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin—where the company's headquarters is located. www.torchystacos.com.
Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen now open in Plano
The family-owned business Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened in Plano in June. (Courtesy Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen) Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened June 18 at 4621 W. Park Blvd., Plano. The business serves seafood dishes, such as calamari, Alaskan snow crab, fish and chips, gulf oysters and cedar plank salmon as well as chicken entrees, tacos and burgers. The family-owned business also has locations in Richardson and Addison. 469-304-0576. www.anayaseafood.com.
Tip your hat to Garland, where lakeside lounging and delicious fun await
Did you know Garland is the Cowboy Hat Capital of Texas? That's right: It’s the center of the Resistol universe. The largest manufacturer of hats in the world has been making them in Garland ever since 1938, and you can visit the Resistol Outlet Store when you’re in town.
Frisco's Harper Row Homes owner follows passion for home decor
Heather Hirosky opened her shop in 2018. (Sara Rodia/Community Impact Newspaper) Following a longtime passion, Heather Hirosky opened up her own home decor and design store Harper Row Home in 2018 west of FM 423 on King Road in west Frisco. Hirosky owned an...
Smokehouse Provisions offering cold smoked meat in Richardson
Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025, in Richardson. (Courtesy Smokehouse Provisions) Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 in Richardson. Started by chef Stephen Cash, the butcher shop is located at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025. Unlike traditional butcher shops, Smokehouse Provisions provides cold smoked products, including steaks, pork chops and chicken. According to Cash, cold smoking will allow customers to get a higher-quality meat. He said it is best to get the meat on the grill as quick as possible after smoking. 512-619-1718. www.smokehouseprovisions.com.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen opens in Flower Mound
The restaurant offers New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen) Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen opened with a soft opening Aug. 5 in Flower Mound. It is located at 1913 Justin Road, Ste. 101. The restaurant features New Orleans-inspired dishes with seafood including fried alligator. The menu includes spicy jambalaya, crawfish cornbread, crab legs, beignets, deep-fried brownies and pecan pie. 214-513-9474. www.dirtycajun.com.
Southlake Style
Oli’s Island Shack Comes To Southlake
Southlake has got a new food truck rolling around town. Primarily driving around Southlake and Grapevine, Oli’s Island Shack is a local food truck that offers a variety of Caribbean cuisine for hungry customers. Between jerk chicken, loaded jerk fries, Jamaican beef patties, plantains and more, Southlake residents have more than enough to sink their teeth into.
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
From concerts to canals, Irving offers one-of-a-kind ways to relax
Pining for a relaxing stay-cay with a unique, entertainment-fueled vibe — and a solid pool scene, stat?. Irving may be right in North Texas' backyard, but you’ll feel worlds away when you make a weekend of it in this city, which is nestled between Dallas and Fort Worth.
Best Areas Of Dallas, Texas To Buy A House
Considering moving to the Dallas area? Check out the best Dallas neighborhoods to buy a home in.
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25th anniversary at Southlake location
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Southlake will give out free bundt cakes to celebrate the company's 25th anniversary. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to its first 250 customers Sept. 1. The giveaway is happening at all locations across the country, including the Southlake location in the Southlake Town Square at 339 N. Carroll Ave. The bakery chain is also conducting an online giveaway that will see one winner receiving a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company and 25 runners-up each receiving a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card. Entries will be accepted Sept. 1-25, and winners will be announced in October. 817-416-6228. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant
As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
Buzzed Bull Creamery opening soon on Grapevine's Main Street
Buzzed Bull Creamy has specialty ice cream and milkshake flavors and espresso drinks. Customers may also create their own dessert. (Courtesy Buzzed Bull Creamery) Buzzed Bull Creamery is set to open Sept. 12 at 419 S. Main St. in Grapevine. The store will be located where Hole in the Wall...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Arlington Martin’s Wager family begins a very special fall
Arlington Martin's Wager family begins a very special fall. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Head coach Bob Wager will share the field with his son...
