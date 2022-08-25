Read full article on original website
WAFF
Boaz man arrested after being caught in burglary act
ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 20, Joshua Vaughn Smith stole items from buildings and cars at three different homes on Hubbard Road. During one of the burglaries, Smith was caught in the act by someone in the neighborhood. Smith was detained when deputies with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrived.
WAFF
Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting.
WAFF
Former HPD officer given the OK for oral arguments in murder conviction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In a court document filed on Monday, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request from William Darby’s attorneys to give oral arguments in his appeal. In 2021, after a week-long trial, the former Huntsville Police Officer was found guilty of murdering 49-year-old Jeffrey...
WAFF
Marshall Co. death row inmate seeking new trial
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was convicted of the double-murder of his ex-wife and their unborn child is in court Tuesday seeking a new trial. The man claims that his defense team’s lack of preparation and poor performance in the trial led to him being sentenced to death.
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. just before 2 a.m. Sargeant Rosalind...
WAFF
One person injured in Saturday night shooting at Stoner Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night at Stoner Park in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting is believed to have started as a family dispute. HPD says that the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. The person injured in...
WAFF
Huntsville's role in Artemis mission
Artemis I: Rocket in 'safe configuration' as team evaluates next steps before Friday's launch window.
WAFF
North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
WAFF
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting
FORT PAYNE, Ala. - On Tuesday, the people of Fort Payne had the chance to tell city leaders what their thoughts were on a new Food City grocery store costing $3 million in a public meeting. The people were split between being for or against the expensive investment. The people...
WAFF
Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting.
WAFF
WATCH: 10-year-old saves mom from drowning after she has a seizure in pool
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting.
WAFF
‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ to have public dialogue at UAH theater
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The “Grandmother of Juneteenth”, Dr. Opal Lee, is hosted by the University of Alabama at Huntsville and Community Organizations for a public dialogue. Dr. Lee, 95, walked to Washington DC to deliver a petition to Congress with over 1 million signatures to make Juneteenth...
WAFF
UAH student had VIP seats at scrubbed Artemis I launch
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spectators from all around the country and students from the University of Alabama at Huntsville quickly made their way to Cape Canaveral on August 29 to see the Space Launch System rocket takeoff. Unfortunately due to weather, a hydrogen leak in the fuel tank on the...
WAFF
Multi-million dollar apartment and retail space is heading to Five Points neighborhood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Stella at Five Points is set to become the focal point of the historic Old Towne neighborhood. Construction has already begun on the building housing a large retail space and hundreds of apartment units on Pratt Ave. near White St. The ground floor will be...
WAFF
Where to go during a mental health emergency
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one is exempt from facing mental health emergencies. And when they happen, it’s hard to know what to do. That’s why WellStone Emergency Services (WES) is soon opening its doors to welcome those dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse.
WAFF
Quincy Casey named starter for Alabama A&M
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Aqeel Glass left behind a decorated career at Alabama A&M. The two time Black College Football Player of the Year leaves Alabama A&M as the best Quarterback in the history of the Bulldogs storied franchise. Head Coach Connell Maynor hopes Quincy Casey can fill a major void under center heading into the 2022 College Football season.
