Fort Payne, AL

WAFF

Boaz man arrested after being caught in burglary act

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 20, Joshua Vaughn Smith stole items from buildings and cars at three different homes on Hubbard Road. During one of the burglaries, Smith was caught in the act by someone in the neighborhood. Smith was detained when deputies with the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office arrived.
BOAZ, AL
WAFF

Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide

DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Marshall Co. death row inmate seeking new trial

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Marshall County man that was convicted of the double-murder of his ex-wife and their unborn child is in court Tuesday seeking a new trial. The man claims that his defense team’s lack of preparation and poor performance in the trial led to him being sentenced to death.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station near the intersection of Jordan Ln. and Mastin Lake Rd. just before 2 a.m. Sargeant Rosalind...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One person injured in Saturday night shooting at Stoner Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night at Stoner Park in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting is believed to have started as a family dispute. HPD says that the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. The person injured in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville's role in Artemis mission

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

North Huntsville on the receiving end of city development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lee Gradford has lived in Huntsville for 42 years. He’s worked in the school system for 20 years and is retired military. I broke the news to him about plans for North Huntsville to see new development projects move in. “I think it’s a good...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Gunslingers give back to community while keeping Texas heritage alive

FORT PAYNE, AL
WAFF

UAH student had VIP seats at scrubbed Artemis I launch

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Spectators from all around the country and students from the University of Alabama at Huntsville quickly made their way to Cape Canaveral on August 29 to see the Space Launch System rocket takeoff. Unfortunately due to weather, a hydrogen leak in the fuel tank on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Where to go during a mental health emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - No one is exempt from facing mental health emergencies. And when they happen, it’s hard to know what to do. That’s why WellStone Emergency Services (WES) is soon opening its doors to welcome those dealing with mental health issues and substance abuse.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Quincy Casey named starter for Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Aqeel Glass left behind a decorated career at Alabama A&M. The two time Black College Football Player of the Year leaves Alabama A&M as the best Quarterback in the history of the Bulldogs storied franchise. Head Coach Connell Maynor hopes Quincy Casey can fill a major void under center heading into the 2022 College Football season.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

