The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Streets, sidewalks, and sewers: San Antonio gears up for budget vote and bond projects
SAN ANTONIO - In just two weeks, the San Antonio city council is set to vote on the budget, which includes dozens of improvement projects in each district from the approved 2022 bond program. From sidewalks, to sewers, to streets, the billion dollar bond program was the largest in city...
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
City spent more than a million dollars for migrant plane and bus tickets, overtime
The News 4 Trouble Shooters uncover details about the cost of running San Antonio’s Migrant Resource Center. The city says on average 448 immigrants are housed at the center on San Pedro each night, and the total is about 900 if you count other shelters around town. Trouble Shooter...
Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
Thieves turning to internet trends to quickly and quietly steal cars
SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts typically rise in the summer months, but this year, an internet phenomenon could be spiking that number even higher. Thieves are using TikTok and YouTube tutorials to show others how to steal cars. It happened to Miriam Henry earlier this month. Her dream car, a...
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
University Health, Bexar County to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics
SAN ANTONIO -- University Health and Bexar County are teaming up to get you vaccinated in time for flu season. They're kicking off a series of free drive-thru flu shot clinics that will span September and October. All clinics will take place on a Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
Check out what UTEP did last week on Don's Extra Point
SAN ANTONIO - Tonight, on Don's Extra Point, so the big question is are you going to the game?? Do you have your tickets?? Have you heard about the game?? Cause I hate to say it, but I’m not feeling the buzz. UTSA says they are expecting a good crowd, but I’m only cautiously optimistic.
Accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy has a hearing set
SAN ANTONIO - The accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy will appear in court Wednesday. An in-person hearing will happen for 28-year-old Christian Martinez. He's charged with "conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death." 53 undocumented immigrants died on the Southwest Side back in June after being found...
New educational grant program offers thousands of dollars to Texas schools
SAN ANTONIO - A new educational grant program is offering thousands of dollars to schools across Texas, including San Antonio. The "Texas Steam Grant" is open to public, private and charter schools as well as non-profits with a youth focus. The new grant joins the "YES Grant" program, which focuses...
Local Latina pilot who broke barriers to be honored in Washington, D.C.
SAN ANTONIO -- A local pilot who broke barriers in the sky for Latinas is now being recognized for her accomplishments by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Olga Custodio will receive the 2022 STEM Award during the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will air on September 30 on PBS stations, on pbs.org and the PBS video app.
Expect a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms today
SAN ANTONIO - A wet start to the day with areas of heavy rain in the western third of the viewing area. Flash Flood Warning continues for western Bandera County until 8:30 a.m. For the remainder of the region, rain chance through sunrise will be more isolated with patchy clouds. Through the day, expect more clouds than sun with tropical humidity in place. This will support a healthy scattering of showers or thunderstorms across our region. If you do see a heavier storm, rainfall rates in downpours could reach or exceed 3-inches per hour with localized flooding. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most areas.
Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles
SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
Former Bexar County deputy arrested for tampering with government record, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO - A former deputy was arrested Monday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. That former deputy was identified as 46-year-old David Amaro. According to the sheriff, last February, Amaro witnessed part of an assault on an inmate. The inmate went to Amaro at the time complaining of...
U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh lauds San Antonio's Ready to Work program, pledges to share it
SAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio's ambitious program received a heaping dose of praise today from U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, who promised to share the training initiative with other cities around the country. After visiting St. Phillip's College's aerospace and machine shops, he raved about the $230...
