San Antonio, TX

Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side

SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
Man lying in the tracks gets run over by train

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say the man was lying in the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called 911...
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
Check out what UTEP did last week on Don's Extra Point

SAN ANTONIO - Tonight, on Don's Extra Point, so the big question is are you going to the game?? Do you have your tickets?? Have you heard about the game?? Cause I hate to say it, but I’m not feeling the buzz. UTSA says they are expecting a good crowd, but I’m only cautiously optimistic.
Accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy has a hearing set

SAN ANTONIO - The accused mastermind of the immigrant truck tragedy will appear in court Wednesday. An in-person hearing will happen for 28-year-old Christian Martinez. He's charged with "conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death." 53 undocumented immigrants died on the Southwest Side back in June after being found...
Local Latina pilot who broke barriers to be honored in Washington, D.C.

SAN ANTONIO -- A local pilot who broke barriers in the sky for Latinas is now being recognized for her accomplishments by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Olga Custodio will receive the 2022 STEM Award during the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will air on September 30 on PBS stations, on pbs.org and the PBS video app.
Expect a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms today

SAN ANTONIO - A wet start to the day with areas of heavy rain in the western third of the viewing area. Flash Flood Warning continues for western Bandera County until 8:30 a.m. For the remainder of the region, rain chance through sunrise will be more isolated with patchy clouds. Through the day, expect more clouds than sun with tropical humidity in place. This will support a healthy scattering of showers or thunderstorms across our region. If you do see a heavier storm, rainfall rates in downpours could reach or exceed 3-inches per hour with localized flooding. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most areas.
Car salesman accused of stealing victim's identity to purchase vehicles

SAN ANTONIO - A man who worked as a car salesman has been accused of stealing a victim's identity to purchase vehicles by using their credit information. The affidavit states that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, worked at a small car dealership where he had access to customer information. In late January, the victim was interested in buying a car and filled out paperwork, but chose not to buy a vehicle.
