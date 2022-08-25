Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Missing inmate reported at Lansing Correctional Facility, nearby schools were on lockout
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lansing School District (USD 469) announced Tuesday afternoon all of its schools were on a lockout. The school stated an inmate was reported missing at the Lansing Correctional Facility after the prison reported an emergency headcount. More about the missing inmate. The Kansas Department of...
KCTV 5
KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
KCTV 5
Blue Valley Northwest locked down as precautionary measure following police presence in area
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Blue Valley Northwest was locked down Tuesday as a precautionary measure after police were seen in the area looking for possible auto burglary suspects. The Overland Park Police Department told KCTV5 News that officers were looking into potential auto burglaries around 3:30 p.m. at the...
Kansas psychiatric hospital patient, employee charged
A psychiatric patient and employee who left Osawatomie State Hospital in Kansas together Monday face charges.
KAKE TV
Kansas couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two car burglary suspects are in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing. The crash also sent a Kansas City, Kansas, couple who was caught in the middle of the police chase to the hospital. Mia Billings, one of the victims,...
Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
KCTV 5
Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - An escaped inmate at the minimum-security unit of Lansing Correctional Facility led to lockdowns at area schools. Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said the inmate was reported missing Tuesday morning. Lansing police later posted on their Facebook page about two possible sightings of the...
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge
A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
KCTV 5
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
New law could put school staff in jail over what books they provide. The law is specific to public and private elementary and secondary schools, but it is outraging some librarians in general. KCK couple caught in middle of police chase ends up in hospital. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
KCTV 5
KCK issues Silver Alert for missing man not seen since Aug. 18
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia who has not been seen since Aug. 18. The KCKPD said Larry Greene, 69, was last seen near the University of Kansas Health System at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Kansas City shooting leaves woman with life-threatening injuries
One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in south Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.
WIBW
Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
KCPD locate vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run that killed father of 10
Police in KCMO have located a vehicle they believe is connected to a hit-and-run that killed math teacher and father of 10 over the weekend.
Deadly fire under investigation in Harrisonville
An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a structure fire over the weekend in Harrisonville, Missouri.
KCTV 5
2 suspects wanted in car burglaries arrested following pursuit in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) -- Two suspects wanted for breaking into several vehicles in Kansas City, Kan., are in custody following a police pursuit on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City, Kan., police say that at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, they received calls from people who were shopping at The Legends.
KCTV 5
Family members want justice after father of 9 was hit by car in June near Truman Marketplace
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - For the last 83 days, family members say they’ve waited for justice after a driver hit and killed a man who was walking near Blue Ridge Boulevard, not far from the Truman Marketplace in Grandview. Relatives say 42-year-old Robert Gatewell had nine children. According to...
Man shot near 24th, Benton in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting near 24th and Benton. Police say the man has serious injuries.
‘Criminals: Please do not run,’ LKPD says following shooting arrests
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Dashcam video released from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department shows the arrest of two men suspected of shooting at a nearby group of people. According to the LKPD, the dashcam video they released is of an incident that took place near 11th Street and Vermont Street in Lawrence around 1 a.m. on […]
