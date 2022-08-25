ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basehor, KS

KCTV 5

KCKPD asks for public to share video as they investigate burglaries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking the public to help them out as they investigate recent burglaries. The KCKPD says that they started receiving calls from citizens around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 28 regarding two people breaking into vehicles in the area of the Legends Outlets. They say that, based off those calls, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, ascertain a description of the suspects, and take two people into custody.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Authorities still looking for inmate who escaped Lansing Correctional Facility

LANSING, Kan. (KCTV) - An escaped inmate at the minimum-security unit of Lansing Correctional Facility led to lockdowns at area schools. Kansas Department of Corrections spokesman David Thompson said the inmate was reported missing Tuesday morning. Lansing police later posted on their Facebook page about two possible sightings of the...
LANSING, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge

A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK issues Silver Alert for missing man not seen since Aug. 18

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man with dementia who has not been seen since Aug. 18. The KCKPD said Larry Greene, 69, was last seen near the University of Kansas Health System at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Vehicle info released in hit-and-run that killed middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A teacher died Saturday morning after he was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in a hit-and-run. The Kansas City Police Department stated an unknown vehicle that hit Charles Criniere in the area of Longview Road and View High Drive left the scene. Monday morning, they released updated information on that car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence Police stop burglary in progress thanks to vigilant neighbor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police were able to stop a burglary in progress thanks to the call of a vigilant neighbor. The Lawrence Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that an alert neighbor likely stopped a home burglary when they called for officers in time to surround the suspect and arrest him after a brief foot chase.

