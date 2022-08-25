Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced Louisiana as...
KPLC TV
LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3
(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
KPLC TV
Leesville authorities asking for assistance identifying shoplifting suspect
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The Leesville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating or identifying the owner of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage. The suspect is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting incident at a local Leesville business. Authorities say the vehicle should...
KPLC TV
Coca-Cola driver safe after being briefly taken by two armed suspects, police also search for a second stolen vehicle
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said a Coca-Cola truck driver is safe after he and his truck were briefly taken by two armed suspects early Wednesday morning. About an hour later, a second vehicle was stolen and police believe the cases could be connected. Police are asking...
Comments / 0