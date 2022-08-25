ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Advocates, student borrowers celebrate loan forgiveness; will fight for more

By Basil John
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyg63_0hVXn3rf00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Advocates, organizations and student borrowers were in front of the White House today as they thanked the President for his announcement to help millions of Americans deal with student loans.

“We have been fighting this issue for many many years and yesterday was a historic day,” Becky Pringle, NEA President said.

Pringle was outside the White House and celebrated President Biden’s decision to forgive some student debt, but says debt-relief advocates like her aren’t done.

“We know that there’s still debt that students need to be forgiven, so we’ll keep fighting for that,” Pringle said.

The Education Department says under the President’s plan 20 million people will see their remaining debt wiped away, but the burden remains for millions more.

“There are some people who are paying as much as eight or nine hundred dollars a month on their student loan debt, and depending on where you live, that’s a second rent,” Kai Nilsen, GWU Student and We the 45M Intern said.

ALSO ON WJBF: South Carolina court rejects 25 appeals regarding James Brown’s estate

Center for Responsible Lending Policy and Outreach Manager Jaylon Herbin had 60,000 dollars in loans.

“Yesterday’s announcement alleviated about 10,000 dollars worth but there’s still a lot that I still have to pay off,” Herbin said.

Herbin supports more loan forgiveness and he’s not alone. A recent NewsNation poll found 64 percent of Americans are at least somewhat supportive of forgiving up to 100 thousand dollars of student debt.

“50,000 dollars would’ve eliminated about 76% of the borrowers student debt,” Herbin said.

But the White House says the amount they chose is fiscally responsible.

“It’s not going to please everybody…what he is trying to do is make sure that, again, we’re giving families a little breathing room,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt#Debt Forgiveness#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Ne White House#The White House#Americans#Nea#The Education Department#Gwu Student#Newsnation
WJBF

Crash involving dirt bike leaves one dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a crash involving a car and a dirt bike left one dead. The incident happened Sunday night just before 8:00 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peach Orchard Road. The person driving the dirt bike was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and died there […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Augusta woman last seen on Stevens Creek Road found safe

Update | August 30, 2022 (WJBF) – According to RCSO, Jasmine Sharpe was found safe. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is in search for a missing Augusta woman. Jasmine Sharpe, 27, is a white female who is 5’1″ and weighs 140 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes. Authorities say […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WJBF

Two shot on Nordahl Drive in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — An investigation is underway following a shooting in Augusta. Authorities say on Sunday, August 28, at 12:36 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Nordahl Drive, near Windsor Spring Road, and found two male victims with gunshot wounds, both non-life-threatening. Both victims were transported to Augusta University […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Crime increasing in Wrens

WRENS, Ga. (WJBF) — Crime is increasing in Wrens. Authorities say most of the incidents involve young people — in Pine Valley. Two guns and a large number of drugs were found recently following a fight. During an altercation with a police officer, two people tried to pull a gun from their backpack — they […]
WRENS, GA
WJBF

WJBF

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy