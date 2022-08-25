ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

6-5A predictions: Ponchatoula remains the favorite in a competitive district

The Green Wave is coming off its most successful season since winning a state title in 1940, reaching the Class 5A state championship game last season. Legendary coach Hank Tierney left to go back to Shaw, but his quarterbacks' coach and offensive coordinator Trey Willie assumed the head coaching position. Senior quarterback Nolan Tribble is back, but the Green Wave graduated 18 starters. This pick is not a lock like last season, but Ponchatoula is still the team to beat.
PONCHATOULA, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Destrehan, LA
Sports
City
Destrehan, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Destrehan, LA
Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Local
Louisiana Sports
NOLA.com

Slidell football 2022 at a glance: Tigers hope strong defense leads to district crown

COACH: Malter Scobel (second season, 4-6; eighth season overall with stops at Covington and Hammond, 32-40) OFFENSE (3 RETURNING STARTERS): QB *Luke Guidry, Sr.; RB Trevel Watts, Jr.; RB Austin Bates, Sr.; WR *Jahyde Williams, Sr; WR Mason Stringer, Sr.; WR Ramelo Howard, Soph.; OL *Ronnie West, Sr.; OL Spencer Goertz, Sr.; OL Mehki Gill, Jr.; OL Xavier Ratcliff, Jr.; OL Joshua Haaga, Jr.; OL Jahki Owens, Jr.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy