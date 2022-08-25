ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburntigers.com

Auburn to host Louisiana Tech, Alabama for fall exhibitions

AUBURN – Coming off its second College World Series appearance in the last three postseasons, Auburn baseball will host Louisiana Tech and Alabama in a pair of fall exhibitions at Plainsman Park. The Tigers will take on the Bulldogs Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. CT and the Crimson...
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Successful summer for Auburn women's tennis

AUBURN, Ala. – It was a busy summer for several members of the Auburn women's tennis team as they competed in multiple professional tournaments over the break. Individuals for the Tigers competed in a total of 12 pro tournaments, earning a pair of titles along the way. The team also amassed a total of 270 points toward the Women's Tennis Association professional rankings.
AUBURN, AL
auburntigers.com

Maddie Prohaska earns SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Auburn soccer junior Maddie Prohaska has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The honor is the third of Prohaska's career and the first since the spring 2021 season. Over the week, the goalkeeper recorded 14 saves and...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
auburntigers.com

Auburn, Wake Forest play to scoreless tie

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Auburn soccer (2-0-2) wrapped its two-game road stint with another tie at Wake Forest (3-0-1) Sunday at Spry Stadium. Both teams traded blows, but neither found the back of the net, finishing at 0-0. "Lots to learn from these games for sure, but they were two...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
auburntigers.com

Auburn to continue road swing at Wake Forest

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn soccer (2-0-1) will continue its road swing with a matchup at Wake Forest (3-0)-0 Sunday, Aug. 28 at noon CT. The game will be streamed via ACCNX with Ty Collins on the call. "This is a very challenging two-game stretch for us," Tigers head coach...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy