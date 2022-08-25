ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Longeveron's Lomecel-B Product Gets US FDA Fast Track Designation For Treatment Of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome in Infants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). HLHS is a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect affecting approximately 1,000 infants per year. Lomecel-B is an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal...
