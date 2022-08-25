ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV

Police activity reported on Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Craig Road to 4337 S Las Vegas Blvd until further notice, according to RTC. This story is developing,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Up in Clark County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are rising in Clark County this year. Two motorcycle crashes happened within 24 hours on Monday. One deadly in North Las Vegas and the other in Las Vegas on Bonanza near Pecos that sent the motorcyclist, Don Shumate, 41, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is still alive, the rising number of deaths this year remains a concern for Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, which advocates for road users.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Cars
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
news3lv.com

Man dies after motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln., near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an injury shooting near Flamingo and Pecos roads. Police said the shooting was reported at around 10:45 a.m. before officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police took a suspect into custody without incident after […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
news3lv.com

Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Driving You Crazy? – Viewers frustrated by the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More viewer feedback on the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels:. Last month Reid Airport’s Joe Rajchel explained the speed limit:. “There were nearly 150 traffic incidents in 2018 and 2019, some of which included fatalities. Drivers need to exercise more caution, and we believe reduced speeds are necessary to curtail the frequency of accidents.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Fox5 KVVU

Lion who was nearly 16 years old dies at Lion Habitat Ranch in south Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lion who was almost 16-year-old has died at the Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to a post by the Lion Habitat Ranch over the weekend, the lion, named Bentley, “did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
msn.com

Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway

A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Remains found at Callville Bay identified

BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the human skeletal remains discovered on May 7 at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The deceased, Thomas P. Erndt, was a 42-year-old male who reportedly drowned on Aug. 2, 2002. Identification...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy