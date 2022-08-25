Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are rising in Clark County this year. Two motorcycle crashes happened within 24 hours on Monday. One deadly in North Las Vegas and the other in Las Vegas on Bonanza near Pecos that sent the motorcyclist, Don Shumate, 41, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is still alive, the rising number of deaths this year remains a concern for Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, which advocates for road users.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO