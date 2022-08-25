Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Heading to Vegas? This Hotel Shines in the Brightest City in the WorldMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Las Vegas, NV
Landlord Forced Homeless Mother to Sign Sex Agreement In Order to Lease PropertyBriana BelcherLas Vegas, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Motorcyclist suffers critical injuries in early morning crash
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash was reported just before 2 a.m. A portion of Bonanza is closed east of Pecos as police investigate the crash.
KTNV
Police activity reported on Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police activity has been reported on southbound Las Vegas Boulevard at Craig Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed from Craig Road to 4337 S Las Vegas Blvd until further notice, according to RTC. This story is developing,...
KTNV
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Bonanza Road, east of Pecos
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after rear-ending an SUV on Bonanza Road early Monday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash happened near the intersection with Honolulu Street (east of Pecos Road) at 1:55 a.m. Based on evidence at the scene...
news3lv.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crashes Up in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Deadly motorcycle crashes are rising in Clark County this year. Two motorcycle crashes happened within 24 hours on Monday. One deadly in North Las Vegas and the other in Las Vegas on Bonanza near Pecos that sent the motorcyclist, Don Shumate, 41, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. While he is still alive, the rising number of deaths this year remains a concern for Erin Breen, the director of the Road Equity Alliance Project at UNLV, which advocates for road users.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Man dies after motorcycle crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man dies due to critical injuries from a motorcycle accident on Wednesday, August 24. The LVMPD responded to a collision at the intersection of Upland Blvd. and Mayflower Ln., near Alta Drive and Jones Boulevard at 3:38 a.m. The 49-year-old man was transported to...
Motorcylist dies after overturning bike in central valley
A Las Vegas man who overturned a motorcycle Wednesday in the central valley has died from his injuries, Metro police said.
KTNV
NLVPD: Driver in North Las Vegas failed to yield right of way, motorcyclist dead
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a motorcyclist is now dead after a driver of a sedan failed to yield the right of way for the motorcycle. Police said at 7 p.m., officers were called to the area of 5th and Centennial.
Man injured, suspect in custody after shooting in east valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating an injury shooting near Flamingo and Pecos roads. Police said the shooting was reported at around 10:45 a.m. before officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police took a suspect into custody without incident after […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Two children involved in car crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE ( 2:27 p.m.) Both children are in stable condition. The driver has been identified as 24-year-old woman Dillon Kazjah. Kazjah faces 11 charges including a child restraint violation and a hit and run. Investigators are still awaiting toxicology reports. (ORIGINAL 11:15 a.m.) A car...
Las Vegas man identified as passenger in fatal ultralight crash
A pilot who gives rides over Minnesota lakes and a passenger were killed when the amphibious ultralight aircraft they were riding in crashed in north central Minnesota, according to the Crow Wing County sheriff officials.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say woman killed in drive-by shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting early Saturday morning. According to police, at about 4:59 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 block of Melbourne Circle. Arriving officers located an adult female suffering...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Viewers frustrated by the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – More viewer feedback on the 35mph speed limit in the airport connector tunnels:. Last month Reid Airport’s Joe Rajchel explained the speed limit:. “There were nearly 150 traffic incidents in 2018 and 2019, some of which included fatalities. Drivers need to exercise more caution, and we believe reduced speeds are necessary to curtail the frequency of accidents.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-Team: Videos show Las Vegas crash involving NFL star Marshawn Lynch in case that ended in parking ticket
os obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team show former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch’s luxury car stuck on a boulder in a crash that led to a parking ticket.
NLV police: Mom drove into sign, injuring her two kids in car, left scene
North Las Vegas police said they are awaiting a toxicology report to determine if a woman was driving impaired early Sunday when her car struck a sign, critically injuring two passengers, her young children who were not in seatbelts.
Fox5 KVVU
Lion who was nearly 16 years old dies at Lion Habitat Ranch in south Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lion who was almost 16-year-old has died at the Lion Habitat Ranch in the south Las Vegas Valley. According to a post by the Lion Habitat Ranch over the weekend, the lion, named Bentley, “did not recover from his second diagnostic procedure to further diagnose ongoing appetite loss and lethargy noticed by his keepers.”
KTNV
Las Vegas police arrest multiple suspects on Lamb Boulevard after vehicle pursuit
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., police activity was reported on northbound Lamb Boulevard before I-15 by the Regional Transportation Commission. Traffic cameras near the area appeared to show multiple suspects being arrested by police. Las Vegas Metro Watch Commander told 13 Action News that...
Suspect at large after deadly shooting east of Las Vegas Strip
A suspect in a fatal shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip was at large on Monday. Police are looking for an unidentified male who fled the area on foot.
msn.com
Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway
A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Remains found at Callville Bay identified
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – The Clark County coroner’s office has confirmed the identity of the human skeletal remains discovered on May 7 at Callville Bay in Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The deceased, Thomas P. Erndt, was a 42-year-old male who reportedly drowned on Aug. 2, 2002. Identification...
New construction project leaves families searching for new place to live
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new construction project in the central valley has some local families searching for a new place to live. The project is being headed up by the Fisher Brothers company. On their website, they described owning 75 acres off the Las Vegas Strip which consists of industrial, office, and residential space. […]
Comments / 0