Kelsea Ballerini Wears Shania Twain’s 1999 Grammys Dress at ACM Honors

By Layla Ilchi
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGvjw_0hVXfwAh00

Kelsea Ballerini honored Shania Twain with a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Honors.

Ballerini gave a nod to the iconic country singer by wearing the same Marc Bouwer evening gown worn by Twain at the 1999 Grammy Awards, where Twain won two awards including Best Country Song for “You’re Still the One” and Best Female Country Vocal Performance.

The country singer’s dress was a floor-length, long-sleeve turtleneck white gown embellished with sequins. Ballerini took the homage further by wearing her hair in a bun, similar to how Twain styled her hair when she wore the dress. Ballerini borrowed the dress from the Grammy museum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26PC5u_0hVXfwAh00
Kelsea Ballerini and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 24 in Nashville, Tenn.

Ballerini posed on the red carpet at the ACM Honors alongside Twain, who attended the ceremony wearing a black velvet dress with a voluminous train paired with leopard print boots and a matching cowboy hat. During the ceremony, Twain was awarded with the Poet’s Award.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Ballerini hinted on her Instagram Story that she was wearing the dress, posting a photo of the dress’ display at the Grammy museum with the caption, “Sisterhood of the traveling dress…guess where @shaniatwain’s #GRAMMYs dress is off to next.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCQxR_0hVXfwAh00
Shania Twain attends the 41st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 24, 1999, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

While the 2022 ACM Honors took place Wednesday night, it will ultimately be aired on Fox on Sept. 13.

Comments / 1

Comments / 0

