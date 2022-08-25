ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Distractify

Spotted Lanternflies Are Appearing on the U.S. East Coast — Should You Kill Them?

Fear of insects is not uncommon. Many can relate to the idea of vacating a room if you see a spider or jumping out of our skin if a house centipede scurries across the floor. Even so, people are also guilty of not wanting to outright kill them. If one is brave enough to even approach an insect or other creepy crawler, they usually just try to put it on some paper to let it out or leave a window ajar in the hopes that it'll leave on its own. But is one species worth killing on sight?
Smithonian

People are ‘Hunting’ Invasive Spotted Lanternflies—And You Should, Too

In 2014, swarms of white, red and black speckled bugs showed up around Pennsylvania. Eight years later, sightings of these insects have been reported in over a dozen other states. Spotted lanternflies, native to China and southeast Asia, are a voracious and quickly spreading threat to plants. Now, scientists and local governments are asking people to kill these invasive bugs on sight.
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Virginia For a Weekend Getaway

Virginia is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Virginia

While it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time. After all, it's all about balance. So if your diet consists mostly of whole food, then you can easily enjoy some highly processed foods like fancy burgers with tons of sauces and all sorts of ingredients. And if you happen to live in Virginia and are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of five amazing burger places in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Here's the complete list.
VIRGINIA STATE
Channelocity

Best Places to Purchase a Home in Virginia Right Now

(Kannan/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia is known for its epic scenery and is home to some of the most famous historical landmarks in the country. We found a list of the best locations to purchase a home in Virginia based on cost, population, home offerings, schools, crime, safety, and other important factors. Take a look at the list and let us know in the comments what you think.
VIRGINIA STATE
Phys.org

Study finds washing effectively removes lead from vegetables grown in urban soil

Urban gardens offer many benefits for individual health, communities, and ecosystems. They promote sustainable agriculture, reduce food transportation costs, and reduce water runoff. However, urban gardeners also face several challenges, one of which is dealing with contaminants like lead. Lead is a neurotoxin that can damage multiple organ systems. "It...
BROOKLYN, NY
Channelocity

2022 Best Places To Teach in Virginia

(pololia/Adobe Stock Images) There's currently a statewide teacher shortage that's impacting school districts. According to research by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), the teacher shortage could reach 200,000 by 2025, up from 110,000 in 2018.
VIRGINIA STATE
Apartment Therapy

There’s a Pirate Ship House Boat For Sale in Virginia, and It’s Only $49,000

Arielle Tschinkel is a freelance pop culture and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared on Shape.com, WomansWorld.com, FirstforWomen.com, Insider, HelloGiggles, and more. She loves all things Disney and is making her way to every park around the world, and is a die-hard Britney Spears fan for life. She's also obsessed with her Bernedoodle, Bruce Wayne.
VIRGINIA STATE
Phys.org

Study suggests one-third of wild bee species in Pennsylvania have declined in abundance

Over a six-year period in southcentral Pennsylvania, measures of biodiversity among wild bee communities declined and one-third of species experienced decreases in abundance, according to a Penn State-led team of researchers. Findings from their recently published study, the researchers contend, demonstrate the value of standardized, season-wide sampling across multiple years...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Lexington, Virginia

All up, Virginia is home to 41 incredible state parks. Some of which rank among the best in the country. Affectionately known as ‘The Mountain State’, many of these parks possess incredible landscapes of soaring peaks, craggy bluffs, dense alpine forest, stunning rivers and gorgeous, scenic lakes. For...
LEXINGTON, VA

