Dividends are payouts from companies that share their profits with their investors. They offer a regular source of income that can increase over time. This makes them particularly attractive for long-term investments. Even a small dividend yield can result in impressive returns after many years. Dividends can offer protection against market volatility, which is another reason that investors include these stocks in their portfolios.
2 Stocks to Hedge Your Portfolio Against Inflation: XOM and MPW
Despite high inflation, a few stocks remain unfazed and act as solid hedges. Here we’ll focus on one stock from the energy space (higher commodity prices to support energy stocks) and a REIT (with inflation-protected cash flows) to counter the negative impact of inflation on the portfolio. As opposed...
Five-Star-Rated Insider Buys Plaza Retail REIT Stock: Should You?
Five-star rated insider Michael Aaron Zakuta has been buying shares of Plaza Retail REIT recently. For multiple reasons, it seems like he may be onto something, and investors should consider looking into the stock. Recently, Michael Aaron Zakuta, president and CEO of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE: PLZ.UN), has bought his...
Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy
Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and we’re in a technical recession after two quarters of negative GDP growth. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves.
ESRT Stock: Here’s Why Its Outlook is Gloomy
Despite the Manhattan and greater New York metropolitan area coming out Covid-19 related restrictions, Empire State Realty’s results remain rather weak. The company’s financials have yet to reach their pre-pandemic levels, while the office and retail real estate markets appear somewhat weak. Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) suffered...
Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession.
Five-star analyst Gurjit Kambo is bullish on these two asset managers
Today, we look at two stocks from the asset management sector backed by analyst Gurjit Kambo. Analyst Gurjit Kambo rates stocks from the financial sector in the UK, the U.S., and the German markets, focusing on asset management and wealth management stocks – here are two stocks he’s focused on in recent months.
These 3 Retail Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
Retail stocks face another round in the ring with a gloomy Mr. Market, as margin-eroding inventory gluts and discretionary demand decay looks to weigh on coming quarters. Despite the headwinds, though, some beaten-up retail stocks are still more than worth owning as they fight through what could be transitory issues.
Hikma Pharmaceutical: a stock to hold for the long term?
The shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals company have fallen around 30% this month – is this an opportunity?. Hikma Pharmaceuticals (GB:HIK) shares started a downward trend after it reported its interim results for 2022 on August 4 – but the stock might offer a decent option for longer-term investors.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rallies Despite Mixed Q2 Results; Here’s Why
Today, ChargePoint reported Fiscal Q2 results that disappointed analysts in terms of earnings, but the rest of the report offset the negative earnings surprise. The end result was a modest post-earnings rally. Also, despite the company’s losses, analysts are moderately bullish on the stock. After market close today, ChargePoint...
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
Let’s discover why FRHC, PDD, IONS, CTLT, and TELL stocks were the major market movers in Monday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Freedom Holding...
Here’s the Dilemma KB Home Stock Investors (NYSE:KBH) Face
On paper, KB Home delivered solid results for its second quarter earnings results and encouraged observers by holding true to its forward guidance. However, overwhelming economic pressures might bode poorly for KBH stock. Investors assessing the narrative for homebuilding company KB Home (KBH) face a tough dilemma. On one hand,...
Three retail stocks that have ‘Strong Buy’ ratings from analysts
In these times of uncertainty, analyst ratings could be the anchor to guide investors toward the right stock. Just when the UK retail sector was enjoying the recovery phase after the pandemic, the fears of recession and reduced consumer spending started building up. Even though companies are struggling with the rising costs, the analysts feel the long-term prospects are bright.
Five-Star Analyst Brandon Couillard Favors These 2 Stocks
To help make improved investment choices in an uncertain market, let’s look at two of our expert analyst Brandon Couillard’s top picks for 2022. In today’s “Expert Spotlight,” we will look at two top picks that senior Jefferies analyst Brandon Couillard is optimistic about. Couillard is the Senior Vice President of Jefferies and an expert in the Healthcare space, with a special focus on Dental, Diagnostics & Life Science Tools. Couillard has deep experience covering U.S.-based healthcare stocks and he is highly optimistic about Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) and Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
The Federal Reserve is not slowing down with its interest-rate hiking campaign anytime soon, and this is making investors reassess their portfolios again, wiping out the market’s gains from August. As a result, stocks finished today’s trading session in the red. Stocks Finish Monday’s Session in the Red...
This Insider Bagged Insight Stock (NASDAQ:NSIT) Worth $23.77M in August
A corporate insider has bought $23.77 million worth of NSIT stock so far in August. The insider’s move has also spiked investors’ interest in the stock, which is down 14.2% year-to-date. San Francisco-based investment company ValueAct Capital, which owns more than 10% shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), has...
Two British media stocks picked for steady dividend income
These two stocks are household names in Britain – but how do their dividends stack up?. Picking the right dividend stocks could help the investor earn a higher income than savings or bonds – using the TipRanks Stock Screener Tool, we picked up two very famous stocks from Britain’s media landscape which offer the potential of high dividend income.
Which Solar Energy Stock Could Outshine its Peers?
The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act includes provisions that will boost the prospects of solar energy companies and accelerate their growth. Let us discuss the opinions of Wall Street analysts about three solar companies and compare the upside potential that their stocks can offer. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act...
Zendesk Stock (NYSE:ZEN): Investor Light Street Capital Proposes Alternative Strategy
Zendesk’s investor, Light Street Capital, is proposing an alternate plan to stay independent instead of being taken over by private equity firms. Light Street says the $10.2 billion proposal is too low. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider Zendesk’s (ZEN) investor Light Street Capital Management LLC has proposed a strategic alternative. The...
