UPDATED: Accident Sends Wausau Bus Into Residental Yard
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — An accident sent a Wausau MetroRide bus into a residential yard near 15th Avenue and Sherman on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports it happened when the driver of a semi failed to yield the right-of-way to the bus, rear-ending the vehicle and sending it into the yard.
Lincoln County Sheriff Investigating Shots Fired at Town of Russell Home
TOWN OF RUSSELL, WI (WSAU) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident of shots fired at a home along Town Hall Road. Officers say a 50-year-old Gleason woman reported that someone fired four shots from what appeared to be a .22 caliber handgun in the direction of her home as they were passing by. Neighbors also said they heard four “bangs” coming from the vehicle as well.
Wausau Council OKs Transit Director Search
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau City Council has approved spending $22,500 out of the 2022 MetroRide budget to hire a recruitment firm, GovHR, to help in the search for the city’s next transit director. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says it will be hard to replace the institutional knowledge...
GoFundMe Account Set up For Pacholke Family
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Former coworkers of Neena Pacholke have started a GoFundMe account to help cover her final expenses following her death last weekend. The fundraiser blew by its initial goal of $5,000 in the first few hours, and since Tuesday morning has grown to over $11,000. Former WAOW anchor and reporter Aly Peters organized the fundraiser, who was a close friend of Pacholke during her time at the station. She says after final expenses are paid, any extra funds will go towards mental health resources in the area.
Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts Talks Back to School
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau school Superintendent Keith Hilts says the district has not been immune from the nationwide teacher shortage, but he and his staff also aren’t in panic mode either. Hilts says the district didn’t get to a point this summer where they were looking at...
WAOW Anchor Passes Away
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A member of the Wausau media passed away over the weekend. WAOW TV morning anchor Neena Pacholke died unexpectedly on Saturday. Management at WAOW released the following statement on Sunday night: “the entire team at News 9 are devastated by the loss as we know so many others are as well. Neena loved this community and the people who lived here. She was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile and we will miss her greatly.”
