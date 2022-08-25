East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After scattered showers/thundershowers moved from south to north across East Texas earlier today, we are looking for more to develop as an upper-level disturbance moves over SE Texas tomorrow morning...so...better chances for rain area-wide tomorrow as ample moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to move into the area and a cold front pushes into southern Oklahoma...keeping enough instability in the air. The more unstable air pushes farther south on Wednesday and Thursday, dropping the chances for rain, but not completely out of the forecast. Mostly Cloudy skies are likely through much of this forecast period with patches of sunshine likely most days. Rain chances diminish to only 20% on Friday, then slowly increase on Saturday and Sunday. Mainly just scattered rain by next Monday. Temperatures are likely to remain below normal, in the upper 80s through the next 7 days with lows in the lower to middle 70s, which is near normal. Not much severe weather is expected, and flooding rainfall is unlikely, but a few flooding issues may occur in a few areas on Tuesday with some heavier thundershowers/storms. Have a nice Monday.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO