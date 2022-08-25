Read full article on original website
KLTV
Child’s letter to God leads to arrest, conviction of Texas pedophile
McKINNEY, Texas (KWTX) - Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was sentenced to 35 years in prison without the possibility of parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child, District Attorney Greg Willis announced. “It is a sad day in the community when we learn that a sexual predator has...
KLTV
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
KLTV
Uvalde families take part in March For Our Lives rally in Austin
AUSTIN, TX. (CNN) - Families of the victims of the Uvalde school massacre protested at the Texas State Capitol steps Saturday. They are demanding that Governor Abbott raise the age limit for purchasing an assault weapon to 21. The gunman who killed the 21 people in Uvalde was 18-years-old. The...
KLTV
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT announce $85 billion, 10-year transportation plan
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.
KLTV
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick visits Waco during 8-week Texas bus tour
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick made a stop at the Hippodrome Theater in Waco as part of his 8-week Texas bus tour. Patrick and his team started the tour last week at the Alamo in San Antonio and he plans to visit 131 Texas cities. The Republican...
KLTV
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After scattered showers/thundershowers moved from south to north across East Texas earlier today, we are looking for more to develop as an upper-level disturbance moves over SE Texas tomorrow morning...so...better chances for rain area-wide tomorrow as ample moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continues to move into the area and a cold front pushes into southern Oklahoma...keeping enough instability in the air. The more unstable air pushes farther south on Wednesday and Thursday, dropping the chances for rain, but not completely out of the forecast. Mostly Cloudy skies are likely through much of this forecast period with patches of sunshine likely most days. Rain chances diminish to only 20% on Friday, then slowly increase on Saturday and Sunday. Mainly just scattered rain by next Monday. Temperatures are likely to remain below normal, in the upper 80s through the next 7 days with lows in the lower to middle 70s, which is near normal. Not much severe weather is expected, and flooding rainfall is unlikely, but a few flooding issues may occur in a few areas on Tuesday with some heavier thundershowers/storms. Have a nice Monday.
