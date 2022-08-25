City of Redwood Falls: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE REDWOOD FALLS CODE OF ORDINANCES § 5.52 PERTAINING TO TEMPORARY LIQUOR LICENSES

(Willmar MN-) For the second time in 4 days, and the third time in two weeks, The Willmar Police Department is investigating a reported shooting incident. The latest was reported at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday when WPD got a call of possible gunshots in the area of the 300 block of SE Lakeland Dr. Officers spoke with a few witnesses and located several spent shell casings and bullet holes in a window of a residence. Nobody was injured. Officers processed the scene and collected several items of evidence. They were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the case remains under investigation. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Willmar Police Department investigative unit (320-235-2244). If you would like to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, please visit this link. www.crimestoppersmn.org.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO