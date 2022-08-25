City of Redwood Falls: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE REDWOOD FALLS CODE OF ORDINANCES § 5.52 PERTAINING TO TEMPORARY LIQUOR LICENSES

Read full article on original website
WDIO-TV
Gov. Walz authorizes State Disaster Assistance for eight Minnesota counties
On Friday, Governor Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance for eight Minnesota counties due to severe weather and flooding damage sustained during four different weather events spanning between April 22 and July 5. “Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to...
kdmanews.com
Two Montevideo Residents Involved in Crash
Early afternoon on Sunday, August 28th, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two residents of Montevideo that occurred south of Danube. The crash was between a 2017 Subaru SUV and a 2002 Ford Focus. The Subaru was driven by 47-year-old Derek Voss, of Omaha, Nebraska and the Ford Focus was operated by 19-year-old Calin Huntley, of Montevideo, MN with passenger Kadin Huntley, also of Montevideo, MN.
marshallradio.net
Yellow Medicine County closes county bridge south of Clarkfield until further notice
HAZEL RUN (KMHL) – Officials in Yellow Medicine County are shutting down a bridge along County Road 3 south of Clarkfield. The Yellow Medicine County Highway Department says bridge 7102 is being shutdown to traffic until further notice. Officials say a routine bridge inspection turned up a finding that...
myklgr.com
Montevideo man dies of Renville County crash injuries suffered Sunday
This is an update of an article that first appeared Monday: The Renville County Sheriff’s Office has learned that 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo, the critically-injured passenger in a Sunday afternoon collision in Renville County, has died as a result of his injuries. The Renville County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.
myklgr.com
Cathy Flannery
Cathy Flannery age 82, of Watertown, SD, formerly of Sleepy Eye, MN died on August 27, 2022, at Avantara Watertown Assisted Living in Watertown. Funeral Mass will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Sleepy Eye, on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be on...
myklgr.com
Opal Pettis
Opal Pettis, age 98, passed away August 25, 2022 at Morningside Heights Care Center in Marshall. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on September 3, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls. Burial will follow the service at Beaver Falls Cemetery.
willmarradio.com
Twister spotted in Prinsburg area
(Prinsburg MN-) Tornados struck southern Minnesota yesterday evening, but there are no reports of injuries. A tornado was spotted in Kandiyohi County, southwest of Prinsburg, around sunset. It appeared to touch down, but at this point there are no reports of damages. Tornado touchdowns in the southern Twin Cities, particularly in the Lakeville/ Eagan area, caused some tree and roof damage.
kduz.com
Three Injured in Renville County Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Sunday afternoon. At 12:46 PM, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Renville County Road 1 and Renville County Road 4, which is 8 miles south of Danube in Henryville Township.
willmarradio.com
Another shooting incident investigated in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) For the second time in 4 days, and the third time in two weeks, The Willmar Police Department is investigating a reported shooting incident. The latest was reported at 1:42 a.m. Tuesday when WPD got a call of possible gunshots in the area of the 300 block of SE Lakeland Dr. Officers spoke with a few witnesses and located several spent shell casings and bullet holes in a window of a residence. Nobody was injured. Officers processed the scene and collected several items of evidence. They were assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office and the case remains under investigation. If you have any information related to this case, please contact the Willmar Police Department investigative unit (320-235-2244). If you would like to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers, please visit this link. www.crimestoppersmn.org.
Winthrop woman hospitalized following car vs semi crash near Le Sueur
A Winthrop woman was hospitalized following a car vs semi crash near Le Sueur Monday afternoon. The crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. on Co Rd 8 near Co Rd 17, about six miles west of Le Sueur. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says a westbound semi driver noticed an...
kduz.com
Trial Set for Olivia Man Accused in Drug Death
( KWLM/Olivia MN-) A jury trial has been scheduled to begin in March for an Olivia man accused of supplying the drugs that killed a Colorado woman in his home in July of last year. Thirty-seven-year-old Bradley Westphal is charged with 3rd Degree Murder for allegedly giving the 57-year-old woman...
knsiradio.com
Tornado Warning Issued for Stearns, Meeker County
The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Meeker County in central Minnesota... Southeastern Stearns County in central Minnesota... * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 914 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Richmond, or 18 miles southwest of St. Cloud, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Watkins around 925 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Kimball. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && LAT...LON 4546 9418 4532 9421 4531 9425 4528 9427 4531 9458 4541 9456 TIME...MOT...LOC 0214Z 268DEG 23KT 4538 9449 TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN.
willmarradio.com
Man dies of injuries incurred in crash south of Danube
(Danube MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department says one of the men injured in a Sunday crash south of Danube has died. 19-year-old Kadin Huntley of Montevideo was a passenger in a car that collided with an SUV at the intersection of Renville County Roads 1 and 4. He was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital where died Monday.
Bird Island, Loretto battle in longest playoff game in Minnesota town ball history
It took 5 hours, 36 minutes and 21 innings to decide a Minnesota town ball playoff game Sunday night. It featured a walk-off hit by a college baseball coach and an epic duel between starting pitchers who are the sons of former Major League Baseball players. In the end, it...
willmarradio.com
Pennock man hurt in collision with sweet corn truck in Brooten
(Brooten MN-) A Pennock man was hurt in a crash involving a semi loaded with sweet corn in Brooten Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday 43-year-old Jason Arends was driving northbound on Eastern Avenue in Brooten when he went through a stop sign and struck the trailer of a semi going eastbound on Roe Street. Arends was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
myklgr.com
J.W. “Jake” Shiveley II
J.W. “Jake” Shiveley II age 89, of Springfield, MN died on August 29, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 9:30 am to 11:00 am at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Springfield, MN. Service will...
Pennock Man Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash
BROOTEN – A Pennock man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Brooten. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call at 9:06 am Saturday and deputies responded to a report of a crash at Roe Street and Eastern Avenue South in Brooten. Officials...
myklgr.com
Addison Lynn Knott
Addison Lynn Knott, age 7, of Wabasso, passed away unexpectedly in an accident at their farm on Thursday, August 25, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Wabasso – please wear the color blue, as that was Addison’s favorite color. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will continue from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow the service at St. Anne’s Catholic Cemetery in Wabasso. A celebration of life will be at Tiffany and Addison’s farm on Friday, September 2, 2022 after the luncheon at church.
KEYC
Seven-year-old girl succumbs to injuries after fatal ATV rollover
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A seven-year-old girl died in a fatal ATV rollover in Redwood County. Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says Addison Knott succumbed to her injuries after the ATV rolled over near the 29,000 block of 250th Street. The accident happened around 4:30 p.m., last Thursday, Aug....
