The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Hate Crimes Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Yardbarker
Chipper Jones on Braves rookie: “Never had that flat-out flamethrower”
Over his career as a player and coach, Chipper Jones has seen a lot of Braves pitchers, but he has never seen someone like Spencer Strider toe the rubber with a tomahawk across his chest. “We have never had that flat-out flamethrower and Spencer Strider is that guy,” Jones said....
Yardbarker
Dodgers Roster: Jake Reed Recalled & Heath Hembree Selected; Michael Grove, Phil Bickford Optioned To Oklahoma City
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Jake Reed from Triple-A Oklahoma City and selected the contract of Heath Hembree prior to their series opener against the New York Mets. Phil Bickford and Michael Grove were optioned, and Eddy Alvarez was designated for assignment in order to make room for Hembree on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster.
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols hits record homer as Cardinals rout Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 694th career homer, a two-run shot, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Monday night. Pujols hit the homer against his 450th different pitcher, Ross Detwiler, breaking Barry Bonds' major league record. Tyler O'Neill hit two homers and drove in three...
Yardbarker
Brewers Analyst Has A Message About Josh Hader Hate
The Milwaukee Brewers shocked the entire baseball world when they shipped their former All-Star closer Josh Hader off to the San Diego Padres. Now, they don’t look so crazy for having done that. While Taylor Rogers hasn’t exactly been what they were hoping for, Hader’s struggles out in San...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Anonymous personnel coach: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb 'might get 200 targets the way things are shaping up'
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
Yardbarker
Keyshawn Johnson: Patriots QB Mac Jones 'looked like bad macaroni and cheese' during preseason
By many accounts, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones endured a preseason to forget following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left the organization to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this past winter. Per Fox Sports, Jones completed 13-of-21 pass attempts for 132 yards with...
Yardbarker
Watch: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game
A Major League Baseball umpire accidentally was heard dropping an expletive over the loud speakers at Oracle Park in San Francisco Tuesday night in the Giants' game against the San Diego Padres. In the top of the second inning, Padres' first baseman Brandon Drury grounded into an inning-ending double play,...
Yardbarker
Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls out Gleyber Torres for bad error
The New York Yankees lost a disappointing game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, 4–3. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas gave up four earned runs on eight hits across 6.0 innings. All four runs came courtesy of homers, with the final blow coming off the bat of Shohei Ohtani, who drove in Mike Trout to give the Angels a two-run lead in the bottom of the 5th inning.
Yardbarker
Pedro Martinez sends World Series message to Mets’ aces
Pedro Martinez’s tenure with the New York Mets is not remembered as fondly as his time with the Boston Red Sox. Part of that is down to the lack of championships, and Martinez is apparently still bothered by that. Martinez was one of many former Mets players at Citi...
Yardbarker
MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions
Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
Yardbarker
Watch: Aaron Judge Blasts 51st Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 63
Judge has now homered in five of the Yankees' last eight games, regaining his pace towards passing fellow Yankees' great Roger Maris for the all-time American League home run crown. Judge now needs just ten home runs to catch Maris' single-season American League record of 61. He's now on pace...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Fans speculate Tom Brady got plastic surgery during mysterious 11-day absence
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 13 days away from kicking off their 2022 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys. While the three-time MVP quarterback is "only" 20th on ESPN's annual top 100 players rankings, few would be surprised if the now-45-year-old turned in yet another MVP-caliber campaign.
Yardbarker
Meet 'Furious George' Karlaftis, the Chiefs rookie DE who needs a good sack dance
Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick George Karlaftis gave his approval Monday for his new nickname, "Furious George," a play on "Curious George," a popular children's character. After Kansas City drafted Karlaftis, coach Andy Reid called him "The Greek Freak 2," in reference to Karlaftis' place of birth, Athens, Greece. "The...
Yardbarker
Insider: 49ers 'completely botched' Jimmy Garoppolo situation
It became clear coming off the final weekend of August that the Seattle Seahawks, Cleveland Browns and any other would-be buyers were not going to send the San Francisco 49ers any noteworthy assets this summer to land veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before Garoppolo's $24.2 million base salary for 2022 became guaranteed ahead of the upcoming regular season.
Yardbarker
Braves, Mets do something for the first time since All-Star break
The Braves fell in two of three games to the Cardinals over the weekend as the Mets took three of four against the Rockies. Atlanta currently trails New York in the NL East race by 3.0 games as both clubs enter an off-day on Monday. However, over the weekend, the two teams did something that they hadn’t done since the All-Star break — lost their respective matchups on the same day.
Yardbarker
The Mariners Have A Promising Stat In Their Favor
The Seattle Mariners have turned things around after a rough start to the 2022 season. The team went 90-72 last season and finished just short of the postseason, but this year, they look like a serious threat to reach the playoffs and potentially even make a deep run. This is...
Yardbarker
Josh Gordon Comments On His Release
It must have been tough for the Kansas City Chiefs to cut wide receiver Josh Gordon. After all, he became one of the finest people who donned that uniform in recent years. However, football reality dictates that players must deliver on the field, no matter how much they are loved by fans.
Yardbarker
Falcons' Calvin Ridley reportedly a target of gang-related celebrity home robberies
Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver Calvin Ridley surprised many in the NFL community when he announced last Halloween that he was stepping away from competitive football for an unspecified amount of time to focus on his mental well-being. Ridley's name was in headlines for a much different reason this past...
NFL・
