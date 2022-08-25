Read full article on original website
Columbus Parks and Recreation to host Spooktacular 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Columbus Park and Recreation announced it would host this year’s Spooktacular Halloween event at Lakebottom Park. The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 17th St. between 18th Ave. and Cherokee Avenue. According to Columbus Park and Recreation, the event […]
Columbus woman marks 101st birthday surrounded by friends, family, neighbors, and deputies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Tuesday, Aug. 30, the community gathered to celebrate a Columbus woman marking a special milestone. Born on Aug. 28, 1921, Bernice Adams celebrated her 101st birthday this week. Today, Aug. 30, Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies, friends, family, and neighbors got together for a drive-by birthday party. Ms. Adams says her secret to […]
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
WTVM
Steamy with a quick shower or storm for some later
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! A quick moving system comes through later today giving us the chance of some showers and storms before it’s mainly dry mid week. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday after the morning fog in spots. Highs...
Opelika-Auburn News
Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama
Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
WTVM
Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men were found guilty in a 2020 Newnan murder and sentenced to life in prison by a Coweta County court judge. According to official documents, on Aug. 26, Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, were found guilty by a jury of the following charges:
WTVM
Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community
SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday - some would call it the biggest of the century!. Ms. Annie Mae Hodge is turning 100 in just a few days! Hodge was born on September 3, 1922. Hodge was married to Mr. M.C. Hodge and has no children.
Photos: Groundbreaking held for new Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The groundbreaking for a new elementary school was held over the weekend in Columbus. The Muscogee County School District hosted the event on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. The ceremony was held at 180 Northstar Drive, the home of a new school that will replace Dawson Elementary School and St. Mary’s Magnet […]
Georgia Democratic Convention held in Columbus over the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democrats from all corners of the state made a stop at the Columbus Trade Center over the weekend for the Georgia Democratic Convention, with the party’s top candidates and more than 1,000 delegates in attendance. Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the event that could best be described […]
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Pine Mountain (GA)
Pine Mountain is a beautiful countryside town situated on the North side of Harris County, in Georgia, United States. The town was populated with 1,739 people in 2020. Pine Mountain is a perfect destination for a vacation. Although a small town, this place comprises fun amenities primarily found in the cities.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road
ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law officials kicked off the Hands Across the Border initiative on the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus, leading into Phenix City. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Muscogee County sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies are coming together to get dangerous drivers off the road and reduce the number of DUI-related traffic deaths.
WTVM
Low crime numbers in Columbus thanks to new technology
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff Greg Countryman and Mayor Skip Henderson says the proof is in the numbers. “We have seen some of our numbers go down. It seems to be down by about 40-42%, and overall crime part one crimes are down by about 11%, this year over last year,” says Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
WTVM
City of Columbus employee pay study causing more questions than answers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pay study for Columbus City employees has been underway for months, and after a controversial first discussion at last week’s city council meeting, a second one happened Tuesday at city council. A pay study of this type has not been conducted since 2006. The...
Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
Georgia Democrats bring diverse statewide ticket to Columbus ahead of General Election
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The heavy hitters of Georgia’s Democratic Party are gathering in Columbus this weekend for the state convention at the Trade Center. About 1,300 party delegates, candidates, and supporters are expected for the event that will run all day Saturday. Rebecca DeHart, executive director of the Democratic Party of Georgia says these […]
WTVM
3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
wtvy.com
1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting
UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
Coroner’s Office: Body discovered in Macon County confirmed as missing Valley man, Joshua Barber
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — Macon County Coroner Hal Bentley confirms that a body found along U.S. 29 on Aug. 30 has been identified as missing man, Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Aug. 22. Investigators said that Barber’s phone last pinged in Macon County. Barber was previously in Valley, Alabama, and planned to return to […]
CPD unveils new vehicles and uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a brand-new fleet of vehicles around town. Officers themselves are also suited in new gear from head to toe. The department hopes the new look will help boost officer morale. This is so much more than just a new look for Columbus Police Department Officers. Department […]
