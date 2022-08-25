ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

Columbus Parks and Recreation to host Spooktacular 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Columbus Park and Recreation announced it would host this year’s Spooktacular Halloween event at Lakebottom Park.  The event will be held on Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 17th St. between 18th Ave. and Cherokee Avenue.  According to Columbus Park and Recreation, the event […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus woman marks 101st birthday surrounded by friends, family, neighbors, and deputies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Tuesday, Aug. 30, the community gathered to celebrate a Columbus woman marking a special milestone. Born on Aug. 28, 1921, Bernice Adams celebrated her 101st birthday this week. Today, Aug. 30, Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputies, friends, family, and neighbors got together for a drive-by birthday party. Ms. Adams says her secret to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Steamy with a quick shower or storm for some later

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The heat is on this week! A quick moving system comes through later today giving us the chance of some showers and storms before it’s mainly dry mid week. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday after the morning fog in spots. Highs...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Journeys opening new store in Tiger Town, said to be first non-traditional mall location in Alabama

Journeys, a teen specialty retail chain, has announced that it will open a new location in Tiger Town on Sept 3. This will be the company’s first location in Alabama not located in a traditional mall. The new Opelika store will occupy a 925-square-foot space next to Target and Ulta Beauty. It will be the second Journeys store in Lee County, after the Auburn Mall location.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Columbus men receive life in prison for 2020 Coweta Co. murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Columbus men were found guilty in a 2020 Newnan murder and sentenced to life in prison by a Coweta County court judge. According to official documents, on Aug. 26, Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, were found guilty by a jury of the following charges:
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Salem woman celebrating 100th birthday with community

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - A Salem, Alabama woman is celebrating a big birthday - some would call it the biggest of the century!. Ms. Annie Mae Hodge is turning 100 in just a few days! Hodge was born on September 3, 1922. Hodge was married to Mr. M.C. Hodge and has no children.
SALEM, AL
WRBL News 3

Photos: Groundbreaking held for new Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The groundbreaking for a new elementary school was held over the weekend in Columbus. The Muscogee County School District hosted the event on Saturday Aug. 27, 2022. The ceremony was held at 180 Northstar Drive, the home of a new school that will replace Dawson Elementary School and St. Mary’s Magnet […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia Democratic Convention held in Columbus over the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Democrats from all corners of the state made a stop at the Columbus Trade Center over the weekend for the Georgia Democratic Convention, with the party’s top candidates and more than 1,000 delegates in attendance. Sen. Raphael Warnock and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams headlined the event that could best be described […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Pine Mountain (GA)

Pine Mountain is a beautiful countryside town situated on the North side of Harris County, in Georgia, United States. The town was populated with 1,739 people in 2020. Pine Mountain is a perfect destination for a vacation. Although a small town, this place comprises fun amenities primarily found in the cities.
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover automotive crash on Harris Road

ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie. A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area. The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There […]
ELLERSLIE, GA
WTVM

Muscogee Co. sheriffs, other agencies kicks off statewide initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Law officials kicked off the Hands Across the Border initiative on the 13th Street Bridge in Columbus, leading into Phenix City. Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman says Muscogee County sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies are coming together to get dangerous drivers off the road and reduce the number of DUI-related traffic deaths.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Low crime numbers in Columbus thanks to new technology

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sheriff Greg Countryman and Mayor Skip Henderson says the proof is in the numbers. “We have seen some of our numbers go down. It seems to be down by about 40-42%, and overall crime part one crimes are down by about 11%, this year over last year,” says Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Death investigation underway in Macon County after body discovered

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Macon County after a body was discovered along U.S. 29 Tuesday afternoon. WRBL has learned the man has been identified as Joshua Barber, who was last seen on Monday, August 22nd. His family confirmed the information in a heartbreaking post on social media. WRBL will keep […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WTVM

3 people shot in weekend shooting on Garden Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities say three people were shot in a weekend shooting on Garden Drive near Cusseta Road. According to Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened on the 2300 block of Garden Drive on the night of Aug. 21. As of now, there...
COLUMBUS, GA
wtvy.com

1 dead, another hospitalized in Union Springs shooting

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a Sunday afternoon shooting in Union Springs. Police chief Ronnie Felder said the incident happened shortly before 1 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Prairie Street. That’s near the city’s downtown area. Authorities...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WRBL News 3

CPD unveils new vehicles and uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has a brand-new fleet of vehicles around town. Officers themselves are also suited in new gear from head to toe. The department hopes the new look will help boost officer morale. This is so much more than just a new look for Columbus Police Department Officers. Department […]
COLUMBUS, GA

