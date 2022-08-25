Read full article on original website
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Historic week for PCA tennis
Pungo Christian Academy opened its first ever girls tennis season with a 9-0 loss at Bear Grass Charter. The Raiders had several close matches as seventh grader Lily Keech lost 9 – 7 at number six singles, while the number two and three doubles teams of Reese Blackman/Reagan Spruill and Kaitlyn Williamson/Juliette Pence also lost by two.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Meredith K. Carowan
Mrs. Betty “Meredith” Keech Carowan, age 90, a resident of Terra Ceia Road, Pantego and former resident of Autumnfield, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Ridgewood Manor Nursing Home in Washington. Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Carowan Family Cemetery, Terra...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Mary Hodges Smith
Mrs. Mary Elaine Hodges Smith, age 96, a resident of Chocowinity, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29, 2022, at her home. A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 2, 2022, from the Chapel of Paul Funeral Home & Crematory in Washington, conducted by Reverend Doctor Kirk Oldham and assisted by The Reverend Alan Neale. Burial will follow in Pamlico Memorial Gardens, Washington.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Walter L. Brown Jr.
Walter L. Brown Jr., 94, of Williamston, NC, went into eternal rest on August 26, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, September 3, 2022, at UHC of Deliverance. A viewing will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in The Brown Family Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home Inc. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Paradise Funeral Home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thewashingtondailynews.com
Brenda Faye Craddock Oliver
Brenda Faye Craddock Oliver, 70, of Roper, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. Funeral service will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth with Pastor Jim Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in Hillside Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m.at Maitland Funeral Home, Plymouth and other times at the residence.
thewashingtondailynews.com
DAR makes Constitution Week donations
The Major Reading Blount Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution recently visited Chocowinity Middle School to present teaching materials to the Social Studies teachers. Constitution Week is celebrated every year from September 17-24. Teachers are required to include the Constitution in their curriculum, and DAR strives to help them...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Key Women of America present award
The Key Women of America, Inc., Washington Branch, recently presented Mahogany Midgette with their 2022 Scholarship award. Pictured (left to right) Ethel Oden, Joyce O’Neal, Marian Booth (Branch President), Mahogany Midgette, Emma Howard, Stephanie Walters and Joyce Moore (Past National President).
thewashingtondailynews.com
Marriages
The following people were married in Beaufort County from August 14-20, 2022. Elizabeth Leah Fulford and Joshua William Van Essendelft.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thewashingtondailynews.com
Water rate increase explained further
Earlier this summer, Town of Chocowinity residents both inside and outside town limits began to see increases in their water bills. The increase was approved by town council when they adopted the annual town budget, because the increase was listed in the budget. Kevin Brickhouse, public works director for the...
Comments / 1