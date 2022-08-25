Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
General Hospital's Jaw-Dropping Cliffhanger Has Fans Theorizing Who Really 'Hooked' Ava
Recently, "General Hospital" posted a trailer on Twitter for upcoming episodes showing a montage of scenes. One of the clips showed a mysterious person donning a pair of leather gloves in the Quartermaine boathouse, and then that person's right hand was wielding a hay hook slashing downwards — indicating that there's a new threat to the citizens of Port Charles. Although the clip showed that it was the person's right hand, fans speculated it was Ryan Chamberlin (Jon Lindstrom), even though the audience knows that Ryan severed his right hand to fake his death, as noted by Blasting News. Yet, as the episode played out on Friday, the mysterious person was wielding the hook in their left hand, so clearly the video was flipped in the promo to sow the seeds of confusion with astute viewers who pay attention to every little detail.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Want To Give Ridge A Dose Of Self-Awareness
"The Bold and the Beautiful" power couple Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have broken up and gotten back together so many times that no one can keep count of all the times they've gone back and forth. But despite all of the turbulent times that they've gone though, Ridge still has a lot of love for his on-again, off-again wife, despite the fact that her other ex, Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan), is in her life as well.
The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast
Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About A Sally-Nick Pairing
These days, Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) from "The Young and the Restless" has become used to playing with fire. He's determined to take down his father Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) so he can finally be held accountable for his actions — and to make up for all the years he felt lesser than his siblings, per Soaps.com. His strained relationship with his family has leaked into other aspects of his life.
The Real Reason Marci Miller Left Days Of Our Lives
Marci Miller became a quick favorite among "Days of Our Lives" fans when she took over the role of Abigail Deveraux DiMera from Kate Mansi. The actress stepped into the shoes of the legacy character and made it her own, showing off her acting chops with storylines such as a split personality disorder, which landed her an Emmy nomination. However, viewers know that Miller's time on the soap opera wasn't always a smooth transition, per Soap Hub.
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers Give Fans Mixed Feelings About Marlena's Latest Fall Kidnapping
"Days of Our Lives" has been bringing the drama to daytime television for decades with wild storylines and shocking plot twists, and fans have watched nearly every character be kidnapped at some point. This week there will be more kidnapping chaos as the villain known as Orpheus has decided to yet again set his sights on hurting Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), John Black (Drake Hogestyn), and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor).
The Stunning Transformation Of Jeremy Allen White
Yes, chef! Hot chefs dominated this summer, thanks to Jeremy Allen White bringing the heat in FX's hit series, "The Bear." White leads the show as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a tatted pro chef trying desperately to save his late brother's Chicago sandwich shop from the brink of closing (with a smolder that can take down Twitter). While his hotness has reached a boiling point with "The Bear," he's been simmering for a while as a longtime TV presence. White's big break came with his role as Lip Gallagher on Showtime's "Shameless" following the dysfunctional Gallagher family. The show ran for 10 years and launched White's career and image as a bad boy with a heart of gold. You can even see him reading seemingly endless thirsty tweets for Buzzfeed (via YouTube).
The Documentary You Never Knew Leonardo DiCaprio Narrated
Whether he's sinking into icy cold Atlantic waters in "Titanic" or sleeping inside a wild animal carcass for warmth in "The Revenant," Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most well-known — and one of the most talented — actors of the last few decades. DiCaprio, who was advised to change his name early in his career, began acting at just 5 years old (via IMDb), guest-starring on network TV shows like "Roseanne" and "Growing Pains." By 1993, he was garnering critical praise for breakout performances in "This Boy's Life" and "What's Eating Gilbert Grape," according to Britannica.
The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford And Amelia Heinle Reveal How They Embarrass Their Daughters
"The Young and the Restless" star Michelle Stafford is someone who takes her role as a mother very seriously. While she is best known for her role as Phyllis Summers on the hit CBS soap, Stafford is also a mom to her two children at home; Natalia Scout and Jameson Jones. She welcomed her daughter via surrogacy, per Soaps in Depth. In an interview with She Knows back in 2013, Stafford said that being both a single mom and a working mom was no walk in the park for her or for others in her same shoes, too. She said, "Very few women can just be stay-at-home moms. Both parents usually have to work, and as a mother, that is very hard. Us women, clearly we are the most powerful sex. I have so much respect for working mothers and working single mothers. So much respect. I just want to get us all in a room and have a big party!"
Good Trouble Actress Zuri Adele Tells Fans How To Prepare For The Season 4 Finale - Exclusive
Actress and activist Zuri Adele's role on Freeform's "Good Trouble" addresses social justice issues that are deeply meaningful to her on and off screen. Her character Malika — opposite "The Fosters" stars Maia Mitchell and Cierra Ramirez — fights against housing insecurity in Los Angeles and advocates for the Black Lives Matter movement, among other causes.
‘This Is Us’: Chris Sullivan Owns 1 Iconic Pearson Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Which HGTV Stars Have the Other?
This Is Us star Chris Sullivan, who played Toby on the NBC series, wanted something special from the set once filming ceased. However, he wasn’t looking for something small. Instead, Sullivan purchased a piece of iconic Pearson family history, the clan’s iconic 1990 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. He wasn’t the only person interested in the vintage …
Tom Hopper And Kat Graham Talk Netflix's Love In The Villa - Exclusive Interview
Both Kat Graham and Tom Hopper are beloved by viewers all over the world from their various projects. Now, they've teamed up for Netflix's latest romantic comedy, "Love in the Villa." In the film, Graham plays a woman who decides to embark upon her dream vacation following a breakup. As...
Meghan Markle Gets Painfully Real About Forgiving The Royal Family
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been through a lot over the past few years, enduring a horrible smear campaign by the British media and leaving their roles in the royal family. In an August 29 interview with The Cut, Meghan keeps it real about life in the royal family and how she and Harry have come through the bad times. One aspect of royal life that really bothered Meghan was the extensive communication guidelines set by the monarchy about Archie. The Duchess of Sussex told the outlet, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense, and then I'll play that game."
2022 VMAs Looks That Missed The Mark
Pamela Anderson's feather hat. Lady Gaga's meat dress (via BuzzFeed). And there are so many more. Indeed, the MTV Video Music Awards have showcased some of the most questionable fashion choices in history. This year's VMAs red carpet also treated fans to looks that will have us buzzing for years...
Why General Hospital Fans Think Evil Esme Is Back For Revenge
Since 1995, Maura West has been a prolific soap opera actress starring on such shows as "As the World Turns" and "The Young and the Restless." Since 2013, she has stirred up trouble on "General Hospital" as former gangster Ava Jerome. She murdered Connie Falconeri (Megan Ward), has been arrested, escaped from jail, shot people, ran a gambling den, and covered up another murder among a litany of crimes, making a lot of enemies over the years, per Soap Central. Ava also married Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), but according to the San Francisco News, the two are on the outs because Nikolas slept with his son's girlfriend, the evil Esme Prince (Avery Pohl).
How Nicky Whelan Feels About Australia's Longest-Running Soap Coming To An End - Exclusive
For fans of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or for anyone excited to see Margot Robbie as Barbie in the upcoming "Barbie" movie, you have one TV show in particular to thank. The Australian soap opera "Neighbours" helped to launch the careers of not just Robbie and Chris Hemsworth, but also actors like Guy Pearce and musicians like Kylie Minogue (via Express & Star).
Rena Sofer Finally Reveals Why She Really Left The Bold And The Beautiful Behind
Rena Sofer has become a fan-favorite on "The Bold and the Beautiful" as Quinn Fuller, originating the role in 2013. During her nine-year run on the soap opera, viewers have watched the character of Quinn engage in many romances with the likes of Bill Spencer Jr., Eric Forrester, Liam Spencer, Ridge Forrester, and Carter Walton (via Soap Central). She's been in the middle of many dramatic storylines, including trying to kill Deacon Sharpe, causing Brooke Logan's alcohol relapse, and of course her on-going feud with Sheila Carter. However, "The Bold and the Beautiful" fans are now being forced to say goodbye to the devious and entertaining character of Quinn as Sofer is officially exiting the sudser.
Why Jennette McCurdy Was Thrilled When Sam And Cat Got Canceled
From the outside, Jennette McCurdy's life looked like a Hollywood fairytale. After starting her acting career at the age of 8, McCurdy got her big break came in 2007 when she landed the role of Samantha Puckett on Nickelodeon's "iCarly." The show was a hit, running for six seasons and winning McCurdy a bevy of fans. Behind the scenes, however, she was struggling with a demanding mother who encouraged her daughter's eating disorder, all while playing a character who loves to eat.
