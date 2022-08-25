Read full article on original website
Related
Warren slams Jerome Powell over interest rate comments: 'I'm very worried that the Fed is going to tip this economy into recession'
Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Sunday slammed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for suggesting interest rates should go up to combat inflation in the US, saying he could "tip this economy into recession."
CNBC
U.S. needs a 'miracle' to avoid recession, warns Stephen Roach
Former Morgan Stanley Asia Chair, Stephen Roach on the odds of the U.S. falling into a recession. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, from right; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in Jackson Hole. The stock market’s summer rally ended Friday as investors digested hawkish comments by Federal...
Fed chair Jerome Powell warns fight against inflation will bring 'some pain'
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell warned that the central bank's mission to tame inflation will result in "some pain" for US households.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
Traders Choice: Stocks on the move today
The traders offer stocks their watching now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Courtney Garcia and Guy Adami.
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
cryptoslate.com
Federal Reserve Chair urges everyone to factor inflation into financial decisions during Jackson Hole speech
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged households and businesses to factor inflation into financial decisions as it will take time and effort to return inflation to ideal levels. Powell made the remarks in a speech during the annual economic policy conference in Jackson Hole. According to a Baron’s report, markets...
Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree
MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
The uranium trade goes atomic — How to trade it
Uranium stocks surge and the traders discuss Carter Worth's take. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
CNBC
Cramer says avoid all speculative investments like crypto as the Fed stays hawkish
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is "going to bring the pain until it puts an end to the gambling," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday. For that reason, the "Mad Money" host implored investors to avoid speculative assets like cryptocurrencies. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday implored investors to stay away from...
CNBC
Options Action: Bearish bets abound
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw with protection plays amid a market sell-off. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
Powell sees pain ahead as Fed sticks to the fast lane to beat inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 26 (Reuters) - If "raise and hold" sounds like a poker strategy, that may in fact sum up the all-in approach to fighting inflation that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to lay out in a highly anticipated speech to the Jackson Hole central banking conference on Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
investing.com
Fed's Mester: no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell drives Dow down 1,000 points in end to rocky week
Fed's Jerome Powell gives key speech at Jackson Hole. BioNTech 'remains confident' of its patents following Moderna lawsuit. COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech says it will "vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement." Moderna sued BioNTech and Pfizer alleging that its Comirnaty mRNA infringes certain Moderna patents. Posted by FOX...
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Dow drops 1,000 points following Powell speech at Jackson Hole
Stocks closed sharply down on Friday following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed will press forward with raising interest rates amid lingering inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points, while the Nasdaq composite dropped almost 500 points. The S&P 500 dropped by...
CNBC
The housing bull market is over, says Bank of America
The Call of the Day: Bank of America downgrades homebuilders. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan and Karen Finerman.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these are his 10 favorite 'dividend aristocrats' to own through year-end
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his 10 favorite "dividend aristocrats" to own through year-end, including McDonald's and Hormel. The "Mad Money" host said the companies' quarterly payouts offer protection against Federal Reserve-related market declines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his...
CNBC
Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023
The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, according to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, and that's not necessarily because of higher interest rates. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply...
The Fed should go on vacation after this year's rate hikes to avoid the risk of overdoing its tightening efforts, BlackRock says
The Fed should be careful not to undo economic progress made after the COVID shock while pursuing slower growth to tame hot inflation, BlackRock says.
Comments / 0