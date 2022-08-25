ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CNBC

Traders Choice: Stocks on the move today

The traders offer stocks their watching now. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Courtney Garcia and Guy Adami.
STOCKS
Fortune

Top economist Jeffrey Sachs predicts inflation will stay high and the Fed will keep raising rates. The Fed seems to agree

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 14: The UN advisor for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Jeffrey Sachs, participates in a meeting moderated by the former Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, on 14 June, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. The status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the world after the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, from a socioeconomic perspective, are two of the main topics to be discussed during the meeting.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Options Action: Bearish bets abound

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw with protection plays amid a market sell-off. With CNBC's Courtney Reagan and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Bonawyn Eison, Guy Adami and Tim Seymour.
MARKETS
investing.com

Fed's Mester: no 'lean' on size of Sept rate hike, depends on inflation

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (Reuters) - Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester on Saturday said she would base her decision on whether to back a third straight 75-basis point interest rate hike next month on U.S. inflation data, not the closely-watched jobs report. Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Friday said...
JACKSON, WY
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Fed’s Powell drives Dow down 1,000 points in end to rocky week

Fed's Jerome Powell gives key speech at Jackson Hole. BioNTech 'remains confident' of its patents following Moderna lawsuit. COVID-19 vaccine maker BioNTech says it will "vigorously defend against all allegations of patent infringement." Moderna sued BioNTech and Pfizer alleging that its Comirnaty mRNA infringes certain Moderna patents. Posted by FOX...
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
MARKETS
The Hill

Dow drops 1,000 points following Powell speech at Jackson Hole

Stocks closed sharply down on Friday following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed will press forward with raising interest rates amid lingering inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points, while the Nasdaq composite dropped almost 500 points. The S&P 500 dropped by...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these are his 10 favorite 'dividend aristocrats' to own through year-end

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his 10 favorite "dividend aristocrats" to own through year-end, including McDonald's and Hormel. The "Mad Money" host said the companies' quarterly payouts offer protection against Federal Reserve-related market declines. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of his...
STOCKS
CNBC

Steve Hanke says we're going to have one 'whopper' of a recession in 2023

The U.S. economy is going to fall into a recession next year, according to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, and that's not necessarily because of higher interest rates. "We will have a recession because we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply...
BUSINESS

